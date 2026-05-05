Bayern Munich news: Shock move on the horizon? European giants 'serious' interest in Harry Kane

By Axel Clody | 05 May 2026 09:32

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move that could send shockwaves through the whole of European football. The speculation has emerged just days before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, in which his side will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Since his arrival in Bavaria from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, the 32-year-old marksman has become a phenomenon. He has racked up 139 goals and 33 assists in 143 competitive appearances for the German club.

His crucial strikes have helped Vincent Kompany's side claim two consecutive Bundesliga titles. The team are also still alive in their bid to reach the Champions League final, although they currently trail 5-4 ahead of Wednesday's second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Key interest from France and contract situation

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

While the Bavarian outfit will want to hold on to their talismanic striker, the England captain is being linked with a move to a different league. According to journalist Christian Falk of Sport Bild, the Parisian club are considering an offensive to land the attacker.

The hierarchy of the French champions are preparing to bolster their already impressive attack this summer. Speaking on the popular Bayern-Insider show, the journalist suggested that the Parisian side need to bring in an attacking superstar, with the famous Englishman fitting that description perfectly.

Despite the interest from Luis Enrique's squad, the elite player remains firmly tied down to Germany until the summer of 2027. The respected reporter ultimately added that an extension of the current lucrative contract is, at this stage, far more likely than any immediate transfer.

Return to England and contentment in Bavaria

© Iconsport / Beautiful Sports International, BEAUTIFUL SPORTS Pressphoto Agency

In the past, the marksman has been linked with a return to English football, with reports tying him to a former employer or to Manchester United. The player himself, however, insists that he is fully content at his current club. The England captain previously revealed that his desire to return to the Premier League had eased somewhat.

"I have not yet had any conversations of that nature with the club. If such a situation were to arise, however, I would be willing to have an honest discussion. It obviously depends on how next year unfolds and what we achieve together. We are currently in a fantastic period and I am not thinking about anything else. As for the English league, I really do not know. If you had asked me right after I left, I would have told you that I would definitely return. I have now been here for a few years, so the urge has eased slightly. I would certainly not say that I will not return. In any case, I am now fully focused on Bayern," he explained. The player is reportedly the highest-paid footballer at the Munich club, on an estimated weekly wage of £414,000.