Bayern Munich and England talisman Harry Kane has made his feelings clear on his future amid talk of a potential return to the Premier League in the coming years.

The 32-year-old has been breaking records for fun since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, most recently becoming the first Bundesliga player to score as many as 11 goals in their first six appearances of a season.

Kane has now had a direct hand in a phenomenal 132 goals in 106 games for Bayern - 103 of his own and 29 assists - but his contract at the Allianz Arena only runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.

As the Spurs legend has also fulfilled his career goal to win a trophy with Vincent Kompany's side, a return to England's top flight has unsurprisingly been mooted, especially as Alan Shearer's all-time scoring record could be there for the taking.

Kane scored 213 Premier League goals for Tottenham and needs 47 more to draw level with Shearer at the top of the charts, but speaking to reporters in an England press conference, he admitted that his desire to return to his homeland has decreased.

Kane transfer latest: Bayern striker reveals reduced desire to go back to England

Asked about the prospect of signing a new deal at Bayern and talk of a Premier League return, Kane responded: "In terms of staying there longer, I could definitely see that," as quoted by The Mirror.

"I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously, it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together.

"Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

"Now I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back. What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point I am fully all in with Bayern."

Kane joined up with the England squad after suffering an injury scare during Bayern's recent 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, but the 32-year-old is expected to be fit for the Three Lions' upcoming games against Wales and Latvia.

Which Premier League club needs Kane the most?

While Kane is not yearning for a return to the Premier League, the 32-year-old has not fully closed the door on going back in his twilight years, when he may very well still be one of the most elite centre-forwards on the planet.

Age has been no barrier for the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, and as Kane does not solely rely on pace, the England captain should still be a force to be reckoned with in his mid-to-late 30s.

Manchester United could certainly do worse than pursue Kane's services at the earliest opportunity, though; Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee will surely not be at the club for much longer, while Benjamin Sesko's game is still being refined.

Depending on what happens with Richarlison's long-term future - the Brazilian is also out of contract in North London in 2027 - a second Spurs spell is not beyond the realm of possibility for Kane either.

Of course, the striker does not necessarily have to head to a Big Six club, but there is nothing to suggest that he will not still be at the elite Champions League level in a couple of years' time.