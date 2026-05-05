Arsenal transfer news: £70m Newcastle man agrees personal terms as 'hot file' prepared

By Ben Knapton | 05 May 2026 07:38

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento, who has been 'won over' by the Gunners' project.

Mikel Arteta's men are currently gearing up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid, but they will be missing first-choice right-back Jurrien Timber due to a groin injury.

The Dutchman has been an indispensable figure in the Arsenal defence since recovering from an ACL injury in 2023-24, playing 91 matches across all competitions during the past two seasons.

However, Timber's workload meant that muscular injuries were inevitable for the 24-year-old, who has not featured for the Gunners since before the most recent international break.

Meanwhile, Ben White - who has struggled with his own fitness concerns - has struggled to return to his best self since a serious knee injury in 2024, while Cristhian Mosquera has not completely convinced in that role either.

Arsenal 'agree personal terms' with Newcastle's Tino Livramento

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Twenty-eight-year-old White is also about to enter the last two years of his Arsenal contract, and a parting of the ways this summer cannot be ruled out if his physical problems do not subside.

Arsenal had apparently identified Livramento as an ideal successor to White, and according to journalist Sebastien Vidal, personal terms between the club and the player have now been agreed.

Vidal adds that a move is now 'clearly' taking shape, although there has still been no club-to-club contact between Arsenal and Newcastle, who are thought to value Livramento at around £70m.

Manchester City were supposedly ready to break a transfer world record to bring Livramento to the Etihad this summer, but Arsenal appear to have leapfrogged their title rivals in the race for the 23-year-old.

A 'hot file' will now follow after Arsenal agreed personal terms with Livramento, who has scored one goal and provided three assists in 106 matches for the Magpies in all tournaments.

Newcastle paid £32.1m to sign Livramento from Southampton in 2023, and the former Chelsea academy graduate is under contract at St James' Park until 2028.

Are Arsenal making a mistake with Tino Livramento move?

© Imago

Livramento is a highly-rated defender on his day, but the England international's persistent injury problems this season are difficult to ignore.

Since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Livramento has suffered two separate knee injuries, one hamstring problem and a current groin injury, which could keep him out for the rest of the season.

The defender has missed a total of 33 games for club and country this season, so perhaps Arsenal should think twice about this transfer, as the overworked Timber needs a reliable, non-injury-prone backup.