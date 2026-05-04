Champions League
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May 5, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Atletico

Team News: Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Phil Duncan/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Arsenal's two-decade wait or Atletico Madrid's one-decade wait for another shot at glory in the Champions League final will end at the close of play in Tuesday's tantalising semi-final second leg.

The Rojiblancos fought back from a goal down to rescue a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. ATLETICO MADRID

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Jurrien Timber (groin)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Pablo Barrios (thigh), Nico Gonzalez (thigh)

Doubtful: Julian Alvarez (ankle), Jose Gimenez (unspecified), Alexander Sorloth (hamstring), Giuliano Simeone (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezman

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