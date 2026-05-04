Preview: Deportivo Riestra vs Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 04 May 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 19:38

Gremio kick off the second half of the Copa Sudamericana group stages with a trip to Argentina on Tuesday, facing Deportivo Riestra in Group F.

Both sides are level on four points from three matches, making a win at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain crucial in the race for qualification.

The Brazilian side have struggled for attacking consistency, having drawn with bottom-side Palestino in Chile in their last continental outing. Riestra, meanwhile, beat Montevideo Torque at home to put themselves in contention for a direct place in the round of 16.

Match preview

Riestra achieved a historic milestone in the previous Sudamericana matchday, earning their first-ever continental victory in their 95-year existence.

That came via a win over Montevideo Torque at the Pedro Bidegain, securing their maiden three points in the Copa Sudamericana.

The match was not straightforward, however; the Uruguayans took the lead in the 19th minute through Facundo Silvera.

An unlikely hero emerged for Riestra: centre-back Juan Cruz Randazzo scored twice from rebounds in the first half to turn the match around.

The result kept Riestra in the race for a top-two spot, especially after they opened their campaign with a draw against Palestino and a defeat to Gremio. In Brazil, their first meeting was a scrappy affair with few chances, but Francis Amuzu struck in the 87th minute to seal a Tricolor win.

Last Saturday, the Blanquinegros ended their Torneo Apertura campaign with a goalless draw against Lanus. Their first phase in the Argentine championship disappointed supporters, with just one win in 15 rounds, leaving them bottom of Group B.

For the next four weeks, Riestra’s focus turns solely to the Copa Sudamericana, with only fixtures in that competition scheduled. Manager Gustavo Oscar Benitez now has time to restore the team's tactical shape and chase positive results, starting with just the second-ever meeting with Gremio in club history.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Juggling three competitions, Gremio arrive in Argentina concerned about attacking inefficiency, having failed to score in six of their last nine matches. Once again, they were held to a goalless draw on Saturday against Athletico Paranaense in the Brasileirao.

Severely depleted, Gremio lined up with three centre-backs, managing seven shots—none on target. Despite this, assistant coach Vitor Severino noted the team showed improvement on previous matches.

The point picked up last time out leaves Tricolor Gaucho 14th in the table with 17 points and a negative goal difference, having scored 15 and conceded 16.

The trip to Buenos Aires is a chance to end their dismal away record in 2026: just two wins from 14 matches on the road, with six defeats and six draws.

In their last Sudamericana outing, they drew 0-0 in Chile against Palestino after Carlos Vinicius missed three penalties. The pressure to deliver a strong performance is mounting on Luis Castro as he continues to seek consistency in the role.

Just four days separate this fixture from a clash with Flamengo in the Brasileirao, which opens a run of seven games in 20 days across all competitions. That schedule increases the pressure to secure a win at the Pedro Bidegain and avoid complications later in the group stage.

Deportivo Riestra Copa Sudamericana form:

D

L

W

Deportivo Riestra form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

D

Gremio Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

D

Gremio form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Deportivo Riestra have a fully fit squad available for Tuesday's match, with no players currently in the treatment room.

Despite being eliminated from the Torneo Apertura, Guillermo Duro fielded mostly his first-choice side on Saturday, making a few minor changes. Gabriel Obredor, Rodrigo Sayavedra, and Yonatan Goitia are set to return to the starting eleven.

Luis Castro faces a selection puzzle for Gremio’s starting XI due to a significant number of injuries. Arthur is out, as are Amuzu (bone oedema), Joao Pedro (ankle fracture), and Marlon (fractured tibia and fibula).

A new concern is midfielder Nardoni, who felt discomfort in Parana and will be assessed before the trip. On the positive side, Carlos Vinicius and Viery both return from suspension and are available for selection.

There is also a tactical question: the return of that pair could see Gremio revert to a four-man defence.

Deportivo Riestra possible starting lineup:

Arce; Stringa, Mino, Randazzo, Gallo, Sayavedra; Flores, Goitia, Watson; Obredor, Smarra

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Martins, Viery, Gabriel; Noriega, Nardoni, Mec; Tete, Enamorado, Vinicius

We say: Deportivo Riestra 0-1 Gremio

This fixture features two attacks with very low conversion rates. Over their last ten games, both sides have averaged just 0.5 goals per match.

Ninety percent of Riestra’s recent matches have ended under 2.5 total goals. This points towards a low-scoring encounter, which could suit Gremio if Carlos Vinicius can find his finishing boots.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.