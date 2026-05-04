Everton transfer news: Jack Grealish's future at Toffees may depend on one condition

By Brendan McGilligan | 04 May 2026 18:50

Jack Grealish has been a key fixture of David Moyes’s Everton this season while on loan from Manchester City.

The England international has featured in 20 games so far this campaign, scoring on two occasions while providing six assists.

Everton fans will be hopeful the club can hold onto the 30-year-old past this season as he may be viewed as surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola and City.

Grealish appears to be loving life on Merseyside and could be convinced to remain at Everton past the conclusion of the season, and now former Toffees striker Louis Saha has weighed in and believes one important factor could keep the winger at the club.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Louis Saha believes European football would help lure Jack Grealish to Everton

At present, Grealish is only on loan at the Toffees from Man City; however, it appears the club are interested in making the move permanent.

The three-time Premier League winner has enjoyed being a first-team regular once again after his time on the pitch was limited at Man City last season.

However, after impressing in the league this year, there may be plenty of clubs interested in signing Grealish, including his former employers Aston Villa, who are likely to feature in the Champions League next season.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole through ToonieBet, Saha has expressed that European football would be incredibly helpful to Everton signing Grealish.

Saha said: “Yes, it's important, because any player of this calibre is extremely hard to find and costs a lot. So, they will have to find a way to get those kinds of players. I think they find a really strong combination with Ndiaye and other players.

“Even the strikers who are maybe not as efficient, they still find a way to create more chances than they have in the past. They're defensively very strong. That's why they are close to Europe, because they need to find a bit more consistency on both ends.”

© Imago

Everton’s likelihood for European qualification this campaign

Moyes’s side currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, having earned 47 points from their 34 matches this season.

While a top-five finish is almost certainly out of the question, there is still an opportunity the club can play in either the Champions League by nabbing sixth spot, if Aston Villa finish in the top five and win the Europa League.

Everton are currently five points off Bournemouth, who occupy sixth place, and they are only four points behind Brentford, who are sat seventh.

Fans of the Toffees will be encouraged that they can qualify for Europe for the first time since 2018, when they featured in the Europa League, as with four matches remaining in the campaign, they are well in the battle to achieve this feat.