Everton vs Man City: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 03 May 2026 09:36

Manchester City will be looking to keep pace with Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for a huge Monday night clash with Everton.

The Citizens have played two fewer games than the Gunners, but they need to win both of them in order to go level on points with their title rivals.

Everton, on the other hand, are looking to avoid a third straight league defeat as they attempt to hit the restart button on their fading European ambitions.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Everton's Premier League clash against Man City on Monday night.

What time does Everton vs. Man City kick off?

Everton against Man City is the second Premier League game in a huge Bank Holiday Monday, and the fixture gets underway at 8pm BST.

Where is Everton vs. Man City being played?

Monday's match between Everton and Man City will take place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

This will be City's first ever visit to the new stadium, and they will be confident having won their last three away matches.

How to watch Everton vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Online streaming

When it comes to online streaming, viewers can stream the action through the Sky Go app and also via NOW UK.

Highlights

The biggest moments from Monday's match will be shared on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) page, while match highlights will be available on the SkySports app once the match has ended. Highlights will also be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Everton and Man City?

The stakes are huge for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men are chasing Arsenal for the title and they are under a bit of pressure after the Gunners thumped Fulham to go six points clear at the top.

City have played two fewer games than Arsenal, but the Citizens still have to win those fixtures in order to stay in the hunt for their seventh title in nine seasons.

Failure to win Monday's game would hand the initiative back to Arsenal as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Everton, on the other hand, have lost ground in the race for Europe following a three-match winless run.

David Moyes and his men have lost their last two outings against Liverpool and West Ham, with the Toffees now determined to avoid losing three straight Premier League matches for the first time since January 2025.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Everton vs. Man City below