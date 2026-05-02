Everton lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes makes single change

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 10:32 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 10:42

Everton striker Beto is expected to return to the starting lineup when the Toffees host Manchester City in Monday's Premier League showdown.

The Guinea-Bissau international missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United due to concussion protocol, having suffered a blow to the head in the Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool in gameweek 33.

However, David Moyes revealed on Friday that Beto had been back in training after completing the necessary rest period - a welcome boost for the Toffees owing to his stellar form before his setback.

Including the 2-1 loss to Liverpool, Beto has produced four goals and one assist from his last three Premier League appearances, and the 28-year-old should therefore win his place back over Thierno Barry immediately.

While Barry failed to fire against West Ham, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck his eighth goal of the season, a tally made all the more impressive given that the Englishman's Expected Goals total this season reads just 3.8.

Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil are expected to continue in a Jack Grealish-less attack, as the Man City loanee will not play again this season due to a foot injury.

Jarrad Branthwaite is in the same boat owing to his thigh problem, so Michael Keane and James Tarkowski should form an unchanged central pairing in front of Jordan Pickford.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

> Click here to see how Man City could line up against Everton

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Everton vs. Man City: