Everton vs. Man City: “Confident” Citizens must keep an eye on key Toffees star in “must-win” Premier League match

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 18:10 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 18:15

Ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash between Everton and title hopefuls Manchester City, hear what the Sports Mole team have to say about the upcoming battle.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "Man City have a lot to be confident about”

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[Man City are] in good form heading into these final few games. They've won the last six games. They were made to work for that FA Cup semi-final win against Southampton, who defended quite well, had their moments in attack and eventually scored that great opener at Wembley.

But two late goals for City eventually sealed it for them. I think [Jeremy] Doku and Savinho, particularly Doku, had a huge impact on that game in the final half-hour when they came off the bench. The pace of the game changed when they came on. City became more direct from wide areas. They penned Southampton back into their own box.

Doku scored that deflected goal to restore parity before Nico Gonzalez, who performed pretty well in midfield in the absence of Rodri, scored that long-range winner to send City through to a record fourth successive FA Cup final. It was a good reaction from the City players after going a goal behind.

A common phrase used at City is “we'll fight ‘til the end” and that's what they did, that's what they'll continue to do, that's what they'll continue to do in this Premier League title race as well.

This game against Everton is another huge game. Every game for City now is a must-win. As I mentioned before, six wins in the last six, so they've got great form behind them. They travel to Merseyside unbeaten in the last 17 Premier League games against Everton as well, so they've got great form against the Toffees.

They also won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in October. [Erling] Haaland scored both of those goals. He's scored six goals in five games against Everton, so [he is] a player in form against Everton.

City have a lot to be confident about at the moment because of this run of form that they've put together. If Arsenal do manage to go six points clear, it's [makes this game ever more of a] must win for City to narrow that gap again.

They're not necessarily blowing away any of these teams at the moment, but I think from a City point of view, the most important thing is the results more than the performances. I think performances are key to a point, but the most important thing are the results.

Six wins in six in all competitions is good form, that's what matters, and if they just keep putting that pressure on Arsenal, then they've got a chance. Obviously, they will want to win some of these games by a couple of goals, because if the title race does come to goal difference at the end of the season, then that would be huge.

The likes of Haaland will need to of deliver in these big moments. From City’s perspective, they will be confident of getting these wins. They've just got to deliver on the day.

Matt Law, Football Editor: ‘Dewsbury-Hall is one to keep an eye on’

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It's all about optics isn't it, of how it looks. You look at Everton's recent league finishes, I don't think they've been in the top eight since the 2018-19 season, so it's been poor in recent years for them.

We know what the permutations of potential European spaces and how that drops down depending on how teams get on in Europe in the latter stages, but even if they were to finish eighth and miss out, eighth looks a lot better than 12th. It just feels different, doesn't it? Taking into account the money they'll get extra for placings.

But I just feel if Everton can get a top-half finish this season, even if that doesn't mean Europe, it gives them a good platform to build from.

The game against West Ham last time out, from Everton's point of view, it would have hurt them conceding that late goal. David Moyes was very, very critical, wasn't he, of the officials of not giving that handball against Mateus Fernandes late on, and then that goal goes in from Callum Wilson.

Interestingly, a player that's sticking out for me in a minute is [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall. I know he's not really in England contention at this stage, but he's one that I would definitely be keeping an eye on.

He had that hamstring problem where he was out for a period, and since then, four goals and three assists since he came back into the team. I know that part of the England team, the squad, is very blessed with a lot of talent in those attacking midfield areas, but he's one that offers probably something a little bit different.

I know he didn't work out at Chelsea, but I've always liked him when he was at Leicester. I always thought he offers something a bit different. His skillset is different to the other players that England have in those positions, so he's one that we'll be looking to make a big difference this weekend.

Everton can cause City problems. We know that. It has been countless times down the years that they've done so, but they obviously are the underdogs for this game.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "City will sorely miss Bernardo Silva and John Stones”

It's quite remarkable from a City perspective to see how much the squad has changed over the years. Phil Foden will be the last remaining player from Guardiola's first title-winning team heading into the new season.

A lot of big players have left over the years. It seems to be one or two every year really under Guardiola. And now this summer, the next big two names will be Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

I think in some quarters, Bernardo Silva's been underrated. He's probably getting a bit more credit this season, but he's just been so influential for City throughout the years.

What he offers in that midfield. He’s so versatile, adding that leadership now as captain this season as well has really helped some of those younger players. He's just been a fantastic servant for City.

He's such a big game player, arguably Guardiola's most trusted player at City. He’s made more appearances under Guardiola than any other player. He's been fantastic for City.

And John Stones is the same. He's really transformed as a defender under Guardiola. A ball-playing defender who can move into midfield. City fans will remember that brilliant performance in the Champions League final when he was playing in midfield.

The issue with Stones has been injuries which has been a shame. He’s not even made 300 appearances for City and he’s been there for a decade now. He’s not made more that 23 starts in the Premier League since his debut campaign, so injury and fitness issues have been a problem for Stones.

He’s had problems off the pitch dealing with that, but when he’s been on the pitch, he’s been fantastic. One of the best Premier League defenders during his time at City. City will sorely miss both players and they will have a big job in trying to replace them in the summer. A big task ahead.