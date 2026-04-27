Nottingham Forest transfer news: Juventus defender 'particularly interesting' Tricky Trees, another Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 27 Apr 2026 11:42

Nottingham Forest are reportedly one of two Premier League clubs interested in signing Juventus defender Federico Gatti.

Despite Friday's 5-0 demolition of Sunderland, Forest still have work to do to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Furthermore, Vitor Pereira and his players are currently preparing for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Nevertheless, official at the East Midlands outfit will have started to formulate transfer plans for the summer window, on the assumption that they will retain their top-flight status.

According to Tuttosport, Forest are in the running to sign Gatti once the 2025-26 campaign reaches a conclusion.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nottingham Forest to reignite Gatti interest

Amid alleged interest from AC Milan, the report claims that Nottingham Forest and Everton are 'not giving up' in the race to sign the centre-back.

Although Gatti has racked up 134 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, he has only made 11 starts in this season's Serie A.

Forest are said to have made an effort to sign the 27-year-old last summer, only to have been put off by Juventus' asking price.

With Gatti having a contract at the Turin giants until 2030, Juventus may not have budged on their €25m (£21.65m) valuation.

However, much may depend on whether Juventus qualify for next season's Champions League. With four games remaining, they sit in fourth place in the Serie A table, just three points above sixth position.

As it stands, Juventus are reportedly open to cashing in on the player, who has eight caps for Italy.

© Imago

Would Gatti consider Nottingham Forest move?

If AC Milan retain their interest in Gatti, the perception will remain that Forest are outsiders for the player.

That said, if Forest win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League, they will be viewed as an attractive proposition by players who would have previously not viewed them as such.

Since sustained a broken fibula in March, Gatti has gone over a year without being viewed as first choice.

He has also not played 90 minutes in Serie A since the end of February, emphasising his place in the pecking order.