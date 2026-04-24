Man City transfer news: Citizens willing to make 'very important' offer to top midfield target

By Carter White | 24 Apr 2026 14:51

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to make an important financial offer to Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

The 23-year-old is one of the Premier League's best-performing midfielders, leading to interest from the Citizens and city rivals Manchester United, who are planning for a makeover of their engine room.

Despite his brilliance at Old Trafford this term, five-time Champions League winner Casemiro is expected to depart the Red Devils at the end of the season, leaving room for a new arrival at the club.

On top of that, Man United are widely expected to part ways with Manuel Ugarte, who is not deemed good enough on the ball to be a top-level partner for England international Kobbie Mainoo.

Focusing on the blue side of Manchester once again, Pep Guardiola's Man City are set to take to the Wembley turf this weekend, when they will face Championship outfit Southampton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Man City preparing Anderson proposal?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are preparing to ramp up their efforts to secure the services of Nottingham Forest and Three Lions star Anderson ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

It is understood that the title-chasing Citizens are set to make a 'very important' financial proposal to the 23-year-old, who is likely to partner Declan Rice in England's midfield at the World Cup this summer.

The report states that Guardiola's Premier League giants are leading the race for the talents of Anderson, with Manchester United waiting in the wings for an opportunity should the Citizens fail to secure their target.

It is believed that discussions between Man City and the midfielder are not advanced at this stage, meaning that an agreement may not be sorted before the player jets out to North America in June.

© Imago

Alternative United options

As experienced by Liverpool and Arsenal in the recent fight for Marc Guehi, once Manchester City enter a transfer battle, your chances of signing the player diminish significantly over a short period.

Consequently, Manchester United are turning their attentions to a number of possible Anderson alternatives ahead of the summer trading point, including Juventus and Netherlands man Teun Koopmeiners.

Despite enduring a difficult campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion, Carlos Baleba remains a potential arrival at Old Trafford, with the Seagulls now more likely to accept a smaller fee for the Cameroonian.