Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could 'gamble' on £30m Elliot Anderson alternative amid summer boost

By Lewis Blain | 21 Apr 2026 13:57

Manchester United are continuing to explore alternatives in midfield ahead of what is expected to be a major summer rebuild.

The Red Devils remain keen on Elliot Anderson, but with competition growing and costs rising, other names are beginning to move up the shortlist.

One of those could now become available at a surprisingly affordable price.

Man Utd could turn to Teun Koopmeiners in new midfielder search

© Imago

United could now 'gamble' on a move for Juventus ace Teun Koopmeiners as they look to reshape their midfield this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Manchester giants are searching for reinforcements with both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte expected to leave, and the 27-year-old has emerged as a possible option.

The Dutch international has endured a difficult period at Juventus, where he has struggled for consistent minutes and found himself used in a variety of roles.

Despite that, there remains a belief at Old Trafford that Koopmeiners still has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, particularly given his experience, versatility and ability on the ball.

Juventus keen to offload Teun Koopmeiners this summer

© Imago

The Serie A outfit are now believed to be ready to sell Koopmeiners this summer. The midfielder is viewed as expendable as the Italian side look to balance the books and raise funds before the end of June.

Koopmeiners’ agent was recently spotted at Juventus’ training base, fuelling speculation that discussions are already taking place over his future.

The Serie A giants reportedly need at least £30 million to avoid making a loss on the player, which would hand the Red Devils a significant boost given that he could now be available for a much lower fee than some of their other midfield targets.

Teun Koopmeiners an alternative to Elliot Anderson at Old Trafford?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Koopmeiners could become a realistic alternative to Anderson at Old Trafford.

Anderson remains a player United admire, but Nottingham Forest are believed to want well over £100 million for him, while there are also suggestions he would even prefer a move to Manchester City.

That could force United to look elsewhere, and Koopmeiners may represent a more affordable gamble.

He would not offer the same long-term upside as Anderson, but he does bring top-level experience and a proven track record from his time with Atalanta and the Netherlands national side.

For around £30 million, he could be the kind of risk worth taking if United miss out on their first-choice targets