Man United news: 'He needs time to adapt' - Louis Saha hits back at Paul Scholes over Leny Yoro sale calls

By Axel Clody | 21 Apr 2026 09:05

Signed by Manchester United for £53m in the summer of 2024 with the billing of a future star, Leny Yoro has been slow to live up to the expectations placed upon him. Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha has come to the defence of his young compatriot.

Louis Saha disagrees with Paul Scholes over Leny Yoro sale

© Iconsport / SUSA

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently listed eight players he would like to see leave the club this summer. Among them was a name that caused considerable debate: Yoro. After a difficult debut season in England — disrupted by a four-month absence through an ankle injury — the 20-year-old, widely seen as a key part of the club's future, has endured another up-and-down campaign.

The France Under-21 international lost his place in the starting eleven and was among those who suffered most from Michael Carrick's appointment. Lisandro Martinez's injury reshuffled the deck and allowed Yoro to make six consecutive starts, though not always convincingly, as his role in both goals conceded against Leeds in the recent 1-2 league defeat underlined.

Despite that difficult context, Saha — who scored 42 goals for United between 2004 and 2008 — has refused to write off his fellow Frenchman.

'I do not agree with Paul Scholes when it comes to Leny Yoro, he needs time to adapt. He is coming from the French league. He is doing quite well, to be honest. I am very satisfied with his development. He has clearly had some difficult matches, but that is how you learn. He is facing a higher level of opposition, so I do not agree with Paul Scholes,' Saha told Sports Mole and Top Mercato on behalf of BetVictor.

While several observers — including Rio Ferdinand — have recently pointed to Yoro's physical limitations and his struggles in Premier League duels, Saha believes the former Lille man is already progressing in that area.

'I think Leny is a young boy, a young player, a young talent. His development has to be respected. He is not a finished product yet. I think he has improved. He may have already added a bit of muscle. It looks like he has filled out physically. Sometimes you have to show patience,' Saha added.

Maguire extension and fresh injury setback pile pressure on Yoro

© Iconsport / PA Images

Harry Maguire's return to favour since Carrick's appointment — and his subsequent contract extension — has represented something of a blow to Yoro's standing at the club. Saha does acknowledge that competition for places is likely to intensify next season if United secure a return to the Champions League as currently looks possible.

'I think the Champions League demands every player to be at their best and requires a larger squad. I remember that we had a group with many defenders, Wes Brown was there, John O'Shea was there, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, and others, and we were able to rotate at the right moments,' the Frenchman recalled.

Will Yoro have the chance to make his case before the window opens? Injured in training, the defender missed Saturday's 33rd-round Premier League clash against Chelsea, which United won 1-0. Some outlets, including the Sun, have suggested he could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Carrick offered a slightly more optimistic assessment on the touchline after the Chelsea victory: 'I hope it is a minor injury for Leny Yoro.' The young Frenchman will be keeping his fingers crossed.

Louis Saha was speaking to Sports Mole and Top Mercato on behalf of BetVictor, who offer the latest World Cup betting.