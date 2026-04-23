Team News: Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Apr 2026 20:00

Sunderland aim to reignite their pursuit of a surprise European place on Friday night as they look to recover from the disappointment of their late 4-3 defeat to Aston Villa.

The visiting Tricky Trees arrive at the Stadium of Light in peak form, having balanced a push for Premier League survival with a historic run to the Europa League semi-finals during a seven-match unbeaten streak.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Sunderland and Forest.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Simon Moore (hand), Romaine Mundle (thigh)

Doubtful: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Omar Alderete (muscle)

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

Out: Murillo (thigh), Wily Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh)

Doubtful: Dan Ndoye (knock)

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Jair, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Bakwa, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus