Liverpool transfer news: Aston Villa to 'rival' Reds in race for £35m Premier League midfielder

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 20:47

Liverpool have reportedly been joined by Aston Villa in the race for Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fee.

It was claimed earlier this week that the current Premier League champions were considering a summer swoop for the Frenchman, who is seen as a massive part of the long-term plans for the Black Cats.

Sunderland have enjoyed a stellar return to the top table of English football after an eight-year absence, defying pre-season predictions of a relegation scrap, instead fighting for European qualification.

Looking to take a huge step towards a top-seven finish this term, Regis Le Bris's side welcome Europa League semi-finalists Nottingham Forest to the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Tricky Trees are sitting where many predicted the Black Cats would be at this stage, with the East Midlands outfit battling to remain in the top flight against fellow strugglers West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

© Imago

Liverpool, Villa to fight for Le Fee?

Le Fee has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and that has not gone unnoticed, with both Liverpool and Champions League-bound Aston Villa keen on the player, as claimed by Sports Boom.

The report states that the Villans have joined the Merseyside outfit in the race for the 26-year-old Frenchman, who only signed permanently at the Stadium of Light during last year's summer window.

A key part of the plans within the squad of Le Bris heading into the future, Le Fee is a prized asset for Sunderland, with the North-East giants looking to pocket at least £35m from a possible sale.

The attacking midfielder made the initial loan switch from Roma in January 2025, when his arrival at the Stadium of Light was a statement of sizeable intent in the Championship promotion race.

Le Fee helped the Black Cats to end their painful Premier League exodus, triggering the club's obligation to purchase the player permanently for £19m from Roma ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Iconsport / Nigel Roddis, Sportimage, SPI

Liverpool, Villa need fresh options

A title-winning midfield three in 2024-25, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have failed to hit the same heights as a collective during their second season under Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

There is certainly the need for fresh legs and ideas in the engine room of the Reds, who are preparing for the departures of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, with the pair seeking regular first-team starts.

Focusing on the Second City, midfield has been a problem area for Aston Villa this season, with the Villans' title chase was derailed by injuries to influential enforcers Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara.