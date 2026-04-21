Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'plotting' move for Sunderland favourite this summer

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 11:38

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fee during the summer transfer window.

The Reds are preparing for a busy off-season trading point, with the 20-time English champions looking to replace outgoing legend Mohamed Salah, who leaves a major gap on the right flank of the Anfield club.

As a result, Liverpool have been linked to a number of high-profile names, one of which being RB Leipzig man Yan Diomande, who is supposedly the Reds' preferred option to replace the Egyptian king.

Arne Slot's side are not in the conversation to retain their Premier League crown but took a major step towards Champions League qualification on Sunday, when they defeated local rivals Everton.

During the dying embers of the first-ever Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk rose highest from a corner to head home a 100th-minute winner for the visitors.

© Imago

Liverpool in the mix for Le Fee?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in bringing Sunderland star Le Fee to the Anfield ahead of the 2026-27 season following his impressive debut campaign at the top table of English football.

However, the report also claims that a host of other Premier League clubs chasing European qualification are admirers of the 26-year-old and could swoop for his services during the summer window.

It is understood that Le Fee is happy at the Stadium of Light in the midst of a stellar season, however, an approach from one of the division's elite clubs could be difficult to ignore for the Frenchman.

With the 26-year-old contracted to his current employers until June 2029, Sunderland are in no rush to part ways, with the Black Cats only willing to entertain 'major' offers for the attacker in the near future.

The North-East giants view Le Fee as a key part of their planned progression into an established Premier League outfit, hoping to build on this season's solid success opposed to starting fresh next term.

© Imago

Le Fee's fairytale story

Arriving on an initial loan deal to the Stadium of Light from Roma in January 2025, Le Fee was arguably the standout signing of any Championship club last season, highlighting Sunderland's ballooning ambition.

The Black Cats' obligation to purchase the Frenchman was triggered when they secured promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, beating Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in the Wembley final.

Similar to the team as a whole, Le Fee has taken to the top flight like a duck to water, scoring four goals and providing five assists across 31 Premier League appearances, catching the eye of Liverpool among others.