Everton transfer news: Toffees 'step up' efforts to sign Leeds United attacking target

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 11:18

Everton are reportedly prepared to battle Leeds United in the race for Wolfsburg attacker Mohamed El Amine Amoura this summer.

The Toffees played their first-ever Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon, when a last-minute header from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the day for the visitors.

One day earlier, Leeds boosted their chances of remaining in the Premier League with a 3-0 success over Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road to the surprise of very few people.

As a result, Daniel Farke's side are now eight points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in 18th position, with Roberto De Zerbi's side facing Leeds during their final North London match of the 2025-26 campaign in May.

Looking to record three consecutive Premier League wins in a productive April so far, the Whites make the trip down to Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth on Wednesday night, when the Cherries will be looking to halt the positive run of their visitors.

© Imago

Everton, Leeds to battle for Amoura?

According to journalist Seb Ecrivain, two Premier League clubs are eyeing up the highly-rated services of Wolfsburg man Amoura, with a view to swoop for the player before the start of next season.

The report claims that Everton have now joined Leeds in the race for the talents of the 25-year-old, who has continued to impress at the top end of the pitch during a difficult campaign for the Bundesliga outfit.

It is understood that Toffees head coach David Moyes is a major admirer of Amoura, with the Scottish head coach looking to bolster his options in the forward line ahead of potential European football in 2026-27.

Moving across the country slightly to Yorkshire, Leeds are in the market for attacking improvements as they look to establish themselves as a top-flight regular over the upcoming campaigns.

Amoura could supposedly be available for a cut-price fee should Wolfsburg suffer relegation to the second division, with Dieter Hecking's men currently seven points behind Werder Bremen in the safety of 15th spot.

© Imago / Darius Simka

Amoura that please

Following a barnstorming 21-goal campaign for Union SG in Belgium during the 2023-24 season, Amoura earned a high-profile loan transfer to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2024, and in truth the player has never looked back.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in his debut season in the Bundesliga, standing out as one of the division's leading creators alongside Bayern Munich stars.

Despite Wolfsburg being on the verge of relegation, Amorua has still impressed on an individual note, racking up 11 goal contributions across 27 appearances as Hecking's troops fight for survival.