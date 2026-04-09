Preview: Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 23:36

Fighting for survival in the Bundesliga, relegation-threatened Wolfsburg will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Die Wolfe are looking for their first win under their new manager, while Die Adler are searching for their first in three games.

Match preview

Wolfsburg have struggled throughout 2025-26, and after Daniel Bauer was dismissed and replaced by returning boss Dieter Hecking, the club are now on their third head coach of the season.

Hecking took charge of Die Wolfe with the team at serious risk of relegation in the aftermath of their 2-1 loss against Hamburger SV on March 7, but while he avoided defeat in his first game in charge, the 61-year-old manager has a long way to go to right the ship.

Last Saturday, Wolfsburg were frustratingly beaten 6-3 by Bayer Leverkusen, and while the result was not unexpected beforehand, the fact that Jonas Wind, Joakim Maehle and Christian Eriksen had given the Green and White a 3-1 lead only to lose by conceding five more goals was a difficult blow to take.

That defeat has left Hecking's side second-from-bottom in the Bundesliga, where their tally of 21 points has them four short of St Pauli in the relegation playoff spot, and six shy of 15th-placed FC Koln.

This weekend's hosts will be desperate for a win to help turn the tide, but fans would be forgiven for doubting their team's chances considering that they have lost four on the bounce at Volkswagen Arena ahead of this clash.

© Imago / Hartenfelser

Meanwhile, Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League in 2024-25, but they are on course to miss out on European football this term with six games remaining on the calendar.

As things stand, Die Adler sit seventh in the table with 39 points, a total that sees the club 10 behind sixth-placed Leverkusen, a gap that is unlikely to be bridged so late into the campaign.

However, Frankfurt will still be keen to finish what has been a turbulent season in strong fashion, in order to give new manager Riera a solid foundation on which to prepare his first full term in the Deutsche Bank Park dugout.

To that end, Die Adler will be hoping to bounce back after following up their 2-1 loss against Mainz 05 prior to the international break with a 2-2 draw against Koln on April 5.

That being said, the visitors are without a win in 10 away games across all competitions, a stretch that features six defeats and goes back to a 4-3 win over the Billy Goats on November 22.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

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Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Wolfsburg are lighter in defence than ideal this weekend, and are missing centre-backs Cleiton Santos and Jenson Seelt due to respective ankle and knee injuries, while fellow centre-half Konstantinos Koulierakis is suspended.

In their absence, Jeanuel Belocian, Moritz Jenz and Denis Vavro look set to start in a three-man backline, flanked by Sael Kumbedi and Joakim Maehle with full-backs Kilian Fischer and Rogerio sidelined through groin and knee injuries of their own.

Elsewhere, striker Jonas Wind has been ruled out by Hecking, wide man Kevin Paredes is a doubt due to a muscular issue, and midfielder Bence Dardai is out for the season with a knee injury, so expect to see Mohamed El Amine Amoura start up top, supported by Patrick Wimmer and Jesper Lindstrom.

As for Frankfurt, they are without a number of players in their own backline. Centre-back Nnamdi Collins is set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, right-back Rasmus Kristensen also has an ankle problem, and goalkeeper Kaua Santos is recovering from a knee injury.

Looking to fill the gaps this weekend, Riera could opt for Aurele Amenda, Robin Koch and Arthur Theate at the heart of his defence, while Michael Zetterer starts between the posts.

Further forward, left winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya is dealing with a thigh injury, though Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga and Ansgar Knauff should be on hand to provide width either side of striker Jonathan Burkardt.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Belocian, Jenz, Vavro; Kumbedi, Eriksen, Arnold, Maehle; Wimmer, Lindstrom; Amoura

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate; Doan, Chaibi, Larsson, Brown; Knauff, Burkardt, Kalimuendo

We say: Wolfsburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg have struggled at home this season, and after four defeats on the bounce at Volkswagen Arena, they are unlikely to win this weekend.

However, Frankfurt have been similarly poor on the road in recent months, so expect to see a close-fought clash on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.