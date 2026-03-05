Preview: Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Mar 2026 18:04

Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena will be the staging ground for a crucial clash with visitors Hamburger SV on Saturday, with the result set to have a significant impact on the race for Bundesliga survival.

With 10 matchweeks remaining, the Wolves find themselves second last in 17th place with just 20 points, whereas 11th-placed Hamburger have 26 points and could rise to 10th if they win.

Match preview

Wolfsburg occupy one of two automatic relegation spots, and they are three points and two places from guaranteed safety, though they are only two points from the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot.

Manager Daniel Bauer's side were beaten 4-0 by Stuttgart on March 1, and they have now conceded 12 goals in their last four fixtures.

The Wolves have been present in the top flight since the 1997-98 season, and perhaps their attack can help them extend their stay at the top given their return of 33 league goals makes them the joint best offensive team in the bottom 10.

Wolfsburg head into the weekend's clash winless in seven matches, with the team suffering five losses while scoring seven times.

Bauer's side have only won two of their 13 home games this term, and while both victories have come in their past six contests at Volkswagen Arena, they were beaten on three occasions in that period.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Hamburger suffered a 1-0 defeat when they faced Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, their second consecutive loss in the Bundesliga, as well as their third match in a row without winning.

HSV will need to take as many points from their next two games given seven of their final eight league fixtures come against teams currently in the top nine.

The visitors lost 1-0 in October 2025 against the Wolves, though they will feel they should have won that encounter given they produced 18 shots inside the penalty area compared to Wolfsburg's three.

Boss Merlin Polzin's side have only netted two goals in their three most recent outings, whereas they had scored seven times in their prior three contests.

Hamburger are unbeaten in their last three away games - two draws and one victory - but they were defeated in their previous four matches on the road.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Wolfsburg centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis has not always been in favour under Bauer in recent weeks, though he may need to be relied upon given Kilian Fischer is dealing with a groin problem.

With midfielders Maximilian Arnold and Kevin Paredes injured, expect to see a double pivot consisting of Christian Eriksen and Yannick Gerhardt.

Hamburger centre-back Nicolas Capaldo is not scheduled to return to the squad until April, and his absence is a blow considering he has started 19 league games for the club this season.

Daniel Elfadli, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha are likely to feature in a back three, while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nicolai Remberg are set to marshal the middle of the pitch.

In the forward line, Fabio Vieira and Rayan Philippe could be asked to support number nine Ransford Konigsdorffer.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Koulierakis, Jenz, Belocian; Eriksen, Gerhardt; Daghim, Shiogai, Amoura; Pejcinovic

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Elfadli, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Mikelbrencis, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Vieira, Konigsdorffer, Philippe

We say: Wolfsburg 1-2 Hamburger SV

Wolfsburg have struggled for some time, with their inability to get over the line in the Bundesliga fuelling the threat of relegation.

Hamburger's form might be mixed, but they have at least managed to earn positive results on the road, and they could pick up three points on Saturday.

