Preview: Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 19 Mar 2026 23:46 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 23:51

Wolfsburg are gearing up for arguably their biggest game of the season as they welcome Werder Bremen to the Volkswagen Arena for a fixture with colossal relegation implications.

With just eight matches remaining this season, the Wolves find themselves four points from safety, while the River Islanders are just one bad result away from being dragged back into the bottom three.

Match preview

Similarities between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen go beyond colours and crests this season, with both clubs currently battling against relegation, and both making recent changes in the managerial department.

The Wolves, for instance, have done some early spring cleaning, getting rid of head coach Daniel Bauer, managing director Peter Christiansen, fitness coach Christian Clarup, plus one of the bus drivers and cooks - all in a matter of days.

Former boss Dieter Hecking has been brought back to try and rescue the club from relegation, and the 61-year-old made a solid start last weekend with a 1-1 draw against red-hot Hoffenheim.

Hecking, who led the club to two trophies and European qualification over a decade ago, has eight games remaining to try and keep Wolfsburg in Germany’s top competition.

The battle for survival hits Wolfsburg at the worst possible moment as owners Volkswagen face a historic crisis involving 50,000 job cuts.

While funding a team during economic turmoil is difficult, the prospect of relegation would only further destabilise the club's future.

Despite VW boss Oliver Blume promising continued support amid a potential relegation, recent media reports suggest that financial backing would be slashed in the second tier.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Werder Bremen are waiting until the end of the season to conduct their clearout, with sporting director Clemens Fritz, head of football Peter Niemeyer, and scout Johannes Jahns all fighting to keep their jobs according to recent reports.

One change which simply could not wait until the summer concerned head coach Horst Steffen, who was replaced by Daniel Thioune in early February.

Thioune was tasked with dragging the River Islanders out of the relegation zone, though after losing his first three matches, that ambition started to look unachievable.

That all changed with successive victories over Heidenheim and Union Berlin, which not only took the club out of danger but also built a five-point cushion over the automatic relegation spots.

That five-point gap turned into four last weekend as Bremen were thumped 2-0 at home by fellow strugglers Mainz 05 - their 13th defeat of the season.

Thioune’s men will now be looking to shake off that result as they aim to complete a timely season double over Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L D L L L D

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

L L L W W L

Team News

© Imago / Jan Huebner

There is good news on the horizon for Wolfsburg, who are expecting several players to mark their returns from injuries.

Captain Maximilian Arnold, for instance, is expected to travel with the team, while Patrick Wimmer, Jonas Wind and Joakim Maehle are all potential starters.

Brazilian defender Cleiton remains out of action with an ankle injury, and he is joined on the lengthy injury list by Bence Dardai (ligament), Kilian Fischer (adductor), Kevin Paredes (muscle), Rogerio (knee) and Jenson Seelt (knee).

Aaron Zehnter is a doubt due to illness, while Christian Eriksen, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Lovro Majer and Wimmer are all one booking away from a suspension.

When it comes to Werder Bremen, the club are hoping to have Niklas Stark back in their defence after the 30-year-old missed the defeat to Mainz with a muscle problem.

The defender is the only member of the lengthy injury list who could mark his return to action this weekend.

In terms of absentees, Wesley Adeh (ligament), Victor Boniface (knee), Senne Lynen (adductor), Julian Malatini (ligament), Jovan Milosevic (back), Amos Pieper (knee), Mitchell Weiser (ligament) and Maximilian Wober (muscle) remain on the sidelines.

Jens Stage will join them this weekend as he misses out through suspension.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Belocian, Jenz, Koulierakis; Kumbedi, Eriksen, Vinicius Souza, Maehle; Lindstrom, Amoura; Pejcinovic

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Friedl, Coulibaly, Deman; Bittencourt; Covic, Puertas; Njinmah, Schmid; Grull

We say: Wolfsburg 1-1 Werder Bremen

The stakes are high this Saturday, and picking a winner is a tall task.

Wolfsburg have got key players returning this weekend, while Werder Bremen looked impressive in recent outings. Bearing that in mind, we are backing a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.