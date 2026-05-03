Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, St Pauli vs. Mainz 05

By Lewis Nolan | 03 May 2026 01:59

Sunday's Bundesliga action will see St Pauli take on Mainz 05 at 2:30pm in arguably one of the most decisive games left in the battle for survival.

Wolfsburg will also be battling to secure their top-flight status, with the Wolves set to face hosts Freiburg at 6:30pm, while Borussia Dortmund's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach will take place two hours prior.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

St Pauli’s Bundesliga future hangs in the balance as the club welcomes Mainz 05 to the Millerntor Stadion for a huge Sunday afternoon clash in Hamburg.

The Kiezkicker need a victory to avoid dropping into the automatic relegation spots, while Die Nulfunfer are simply looking to end their four-match winless run.

We say: St Pauli 1-1 Mainz 05

St Pauli desperately need a result this Sunday, but their inability to score goals could prove costly.

Mainz will be tough opposition, but we expect St Pauli to come away with at least one point as they continue to fight for their Bundesliga survival.

> Click here to read our full preview for St Pauli vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Borussia Dortmund could secure second place in the Bundesliga on Sunday, but anything other than a win against hosts Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park would not be enough.

Second-placed Black and Yellow's tally of 67 points means they are five ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig with three games left to play, while 11th-placed Gladbach have 32 points and may be able to guarantee their safety this weekend.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund,

Gladbach have found wins difficult to come by of late, and their record against Black and Yellow is alarmingly poor.

Borussia Dortmund may have suffered more defeats than usual recently, but they managed to get back on track last time out, and they should be confident of taking advantage of their struggling hosts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Darius Simka

Fighting for survival in the Bundesliga, relegation-threatened Wolfsburg will travel to take on Europa League semi-finalists Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, while Die Wolfe are eyeing a second win in three games this weekend.

We say: Freiburg 1-1 Wolfsburg

Freiburg started April in strong fashion, but they ended the month with three consecutive defeats and head into this weekend's clash looking to bounce back.

However, they come up against a desperate Wolfsburg, who could come away with at least a point after surprisingly taking four from the last six on offer.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Wolfsburg, including team news and possible lineups