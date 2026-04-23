Preview: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 23 Apr 2026 23:58

Volkswagen Arena will be the backdrop for a crucial clash in the Bundesliga's relegation battle on Saturday, when Wolfsburg host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Die Wolfe will be looking to build on their rare victory last time out, while Die Fohlen will be eyeing an end to their four-game winless run.

Match preview

Wolfsburg have endured a tumultuous season so far, having been led by three different managers in 2025-26, but the club have placed their faith in Dieter Hecking to turn the ship around.

Hecking - who was appointed on March 9 - kicked off his tenure with a commendable 1-1 draw against high-flying Hoffenheim, though three consecutive defeats followed that promising stalemate, including a dramatic 6-3 beating by Bayer Leverkusen on April 4.

However, Die Wolfe were able to steal a 2-1 victory over Union Berlin most recently, a triumph that has given the White and Greens some hope ahead of their final four Bundesliga games of the campaign.

Wolfsburg remain 17th in the German top flight with 24 points to their name, though they are now only two behind 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Hecking's side will be desperate to usurp Kiezkicker this weekend, but they must defy their dire record at Volkswagen Arena to do so, after losing five home games on the bounce prior to this weekend's vital showdown.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, Eugen Polanski's Gladbach are above the bottom three as things stand, but they are still in a precarious position of their own as the Bundesliga enters its final stretch.

Last Sunday, Die Fohlen were held to a 1-1 draw by Mainz 05, a clash that saw Joe Scally give them the lead with just seven minutes on the clock, before Nadiem Amiri netted a 98th-minute equaliser for Die Nullfunfer from the penalty spot.

That stalemate extended Polanski's side's frustrating winless run to four matches, and has left the club 13th in the table, level on 31 points with 12th-placed FC Koln, 14th-placed Hamburger SV, and 15th-placed Werder Bremen.

However, fans will take solace from the fact that Gladbach remain five points clear of the relegation zone, as well as the resilience that their team have shown to lose just one of their last five competitive outings - 1-0 against RB Leipzig on April 11.

On the other hand, Saturday's visitors have dropped nine points from their four most recent league fixtures, and unless they can find their first away victory since December 5's 1-0 triumph over Mainz, then they are liable to be drawn further into the demotion scrap this weekend.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Wolfsburg have a lengthy absentee list to contend with this weekend, especially in defence, where they will be without right-back Kilian Fischer (groin), left-back Rogerio (knee), and wing-back option Kevin Paredes (muscular).

Die Wolfe are also missing centre-backs Jenson Seelt (knee) and Cleiton Santos (ankle), though Denis Vavro, Jeanuel Belocian and Konstantinos Koulierakis should be on hand to start at centre-half, flanked by Joakim Maehle and Aaron Zehnter at wing-back.

In midfield, Bence Dardai is set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while Mattias Svanberg is sidelined with a calf issue, so expect to see Christian Eriksen partnered by Vinicius Souza once again.

Elsewhere, striker Jonas Wind is working his way back from a thigh injury, and Dzenan Pejcinovic is likely to lead the line, supported from out wide by Mohamed El Amine Amoura and Patrick Wimmer.

As for Gladbach, they are missing a number of forwards, including strikers Tim Kleindienst (knee) and Jan Urbich (hamstring strain), as well as right winger Nathan N'Goumou (Achilles).

With that in mind, centre-forward Haris Tabakovic could be joined by Hugo Bolin and Franck Honorat up front on Saturday.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Belocian, Vavro, Koulierakis; Maehle, Eriksen, Vinicius, Zehnter; Wimmer, Pejcinovic, Amoura

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Castrop; Honorat, Bolin; Tabakovic

We say: Wolfsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg were lucky to escape with all three points against Union last time out, though they could be buoyed by the result, and end their shocking losing streak at Volkswagen Arena this weekend.

Gladbach have been resilient, but their inability to get wins over the line could see the pressure ramp up on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.