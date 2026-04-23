Preview: FC Twente vs NEC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 23 Apr 2026 22:46 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 22:46

A pivotal clash in the race for Champions League qualification will see FC Twente host NEC Nijmegen at De Grolsch Veste on Saturday, with just a single point separating the two sides in the table.

The hosts currently sit fourth on 53 points, while the visitors from Nijmegen occupy third place with 54, making this encounter a direct battle with significant implications for the run-in.

Match preview

On the back of three consecutive victories, FC Twente are thriving at the business end of the season, having been excellent in the league with just one defeat since October 2025.

After securing a pivotal 2-1 victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena to end a six-year wait for a win against De Joden and overtake the Dutch giants in the table, John van den Brom’s side further strengthened their push for a return to European football with another 2-1 win over Volendam last weekend.

The Tukkers currently sit fourth in the Eredivisie standings, two points behind second-placed Feyenoord and one point adrift of third-placed NEC Nijmegen.

While the Pride of the East have recorded three successive 2-1 victories against Fortuna Sittard, Ajax and Volendam, their broader form, winning six of their last seven matches and losing just once in the league this calendar year places the Reds in a strong position as they aim to secure a Champions League qualification spot with a strong finish to the season.

At home, FC Twente have suffered three defeats this season, with the most recent coming three weeks ago when FC Utrecht claimed a 2-0 victory in Enschede.

Saturday presents an opportunity for the hosts to climb into third place, and Van den Brom will be aware that a win similar to their recent triumph over Ajax would see them leapfrog NEC into a Champions League qualification position.

© Iconsport / ProShots

A heavy 5-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Beker final last weekend proved a harsh outcome for what has otherwise been a very impressive season for NEC, while also bringing an end to their six-game unbeaten run.

AZ took the lead after 32 minutes when left-back Mees de Wit finished from close range following a mazy run to the byline by Ro-Zangelo Daal, before further goals after the break from Sven Mijnans in the 67th minute and Peer Koopmeiners six minutes later put the game firmly out of reach.

NEC responded in the 78th minute through Japanese striker Koki Ogawa, but Kees Smit restored AZ’s three-goal cushion by chipping goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to make it 4-1.

There was still time for a fifth goal, as Ireland international Troy Parrott struck five minutes into stoppage time with a close-range effort that took a significant deflection.

Despite the defeat in Rotterdam, Dick Schreuder’s side remain on the verge of a historic achievement and must now refocus on the Eredivisie, where qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League remains within reach.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

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NEC Eredivisie form:

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NEC form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Mees Hilgers remains FC Twente’s only injury absentee, as the defender continues to recover from a long-term knee issue that has ruled him out for the entire season.

Forward Daan Rots missed the win over Volendam through suspension after accumulating yellow cards, but he is expected to return to the squad this weekend.

For NEC, Ahmetcan Kaplan is set to miss the trip through suspension, while the rest of the squad is available, leaving the Nijmegen side with a clean bill of health for this crucial fixture.

Schreuder’s team have impressed with their fluid movement and vertical passing, scoring 72 league goals this season, with Bryan Linssen contributing 10 goals and eight assists, Tjaronn Chery linking midfield and attack effectively, and runners from wide and deep positions consistently posing a threat in transition.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, M. Rots; Hlynsson, Zerrouki, Van den Belt; D. Rots, Lammers, Orjasaeter

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Dasa, Sandler, Nuytinck; Ouaissa, Sano, Nejasmic, Onal; Chery, Lebreton; Linssen

We say: FC Twente 2-2 NEC

Both teams arrive in strong form, with Twente having won four of their last five matches and establishing themselves as one of the most consistent sides in the division, while NEC remain unbeaten in their last five league games and continue to impress with their attacking output.

Recent meetings between the sides have often been closely contested, including a 3-3 draw earlier this season, but they have also produced plenty of goals, and with both teams capable of exploiting open play, another entertaining encounter is expected on Saturday, likely ending with the points shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.