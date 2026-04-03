Preview: Ajax vs. FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Apr 2026 05:02

Separated by one place in the Eredivisie table, Europe-chasing Ajax and FC Twente meet at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, each looking to strengthen their prospects of continental qualification.

Twente undeniably head into this gameweek 29 fixture in better form, having won four of their last five matches, and appear primed to leapfrog the fourth-placed Amsterdam giants, who have managed just one victory in the same period.

Match preview

Having drawn a line under their extended Fred Grim experiment – with Grim returning to the Ajax Academy after an almost four-month interim spell – De Godenzonen will hope to maintain their upturn under Oscar Garcia.

The latest interim boss in Amsterdam replaced his predecessor after the side had won just one of their seven matches in all competitions, six of which were in the Eredivisie.

There was an instant response to Garcia’s temporary appointment, with Ajax blowing Sparta Rotterdam away in a 4-0 victory before playing out a 1-1 draw with second-placed Feyenoord before the international break.

That outcome in Rotterdam meant Ajax missed the chance to move level on points with third-placed NEC or reduce the five-point gap to Feyenoord, while they must also be wary of the chasing pack in the battle for European places.

Currently occupying the Europa League qualification berth, the fourth-placed Amsterdam giants could still claim a guaranteed Champions League spot if they end second, or reach Europe’s premier club competition via qualifying by finishing above NEC in third.

Both ambitions are undoubtedly realistic for Ajax, even if they require Garcia’s side to fend off the threat of an in-form Twente, whose recent performances give the hosts reason for concern.

© Iconsport / ProShots

While the Amsterdam side are 12th in the form table across the past five rounds, the Tukkers sit top of that mini-table with 12 points from a possible 15.

The only defeat suffered by the Pride of the East in that period came at home to FC Utrecht, who are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league and sit just one point behind Twente if results across the past five gameweeks are considered.

That underlines the growing optimism surrounding John van den Brom’s team as they seek to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish.

Now one place above where they ended the previous campaign, the Tukkers will be eyeing the possibility of playing Champions League football next season.

However, realising that ambition depends on sustaining their form over the final six fixtures, starting with a visit to a ground where they rarely fare well: they have not won at the Johan Cruyff Arena since December 2020, a 2-1 success that remains their only victory in Amsterdam in 12 attempts.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

W

D

D

L

W

D

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

D

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu was withdrawn against Feyenoord with a suspected hamstring problem, and the Ajax defender is likely to be replaced in the starting XI by Owen Wijndal.

Also missing for the hosts in Garcia’s second home match in charge are Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), Ko Itakura (back), Vitezslav Jaros (back) and Youri Reeger (hamstring).

While Mika Godts stole the show in Garcia’s home bow against Sparta by scoring and assisting to take his tally to 14 goals and nine league assists this term, Steven Berghuis was another welcome scorer on the day, netting his first since August after returning from a four-month layoff, and the experienced attacker will now aim to add to his total of two league goals on Saturday.

Twente’s Kristian Hlynsson has unsurprisingly had his fingerprints all over the Reds’ recent results, with the attacking midfielder either scoring or assisting in four of his last five top-flight appearances.

Having scored four times and set up one during that run to take him to eight goals and three assists this season, Hlynsson will look to be decisive again this weekend as the visitors chase a positive result in Amsterdam.

Daan Rots may play no part in that push to end Twente’s underwhelming run at Ajax, after going off with a suspected ankle injury before the international break, while Mees Hilgers remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Klaasen, Mokio, Steur; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, Rots; Hlynsson, Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Pjaca, Lammers, Orjasaeter

We say: Ajax 2-3 FC Twente

Both sides’ European ambitions could lead to an open contest that ebbs and flows, making for an entertaining night in Amsterdam.

Although history is against them at Ajax, we are backing Twente’s superior recent form to tell, with Van den Brom’s in-form charges tipped to end the Reds’ barren run at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.