Liam Rosenior takes swipe at Enzo Fernandez agent as new Chelsea conversation revealed

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 23:09

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has appeared to take a swipe at Enzo Fernandez's agent after the latter's criticism of the midfielder's internal ban.

Fernandez had already been linked with a move to Real Madrid before the international break, and the Argentina international stoked the fire by claiming that he would like to live in the Spanish capital.

Rosenior told journalists that Fernandez had "crossed a line" with his comments, and the ex-Benfica man would not be involved in the FA Cup quarter-final with Port Vale or Premier League clash with Manchester City next weekend.

Fernandez's two-game ban did not sit well with his representative Javier Pastore, who labelled the punishment "completely unfair" hours after Rosenior's announcement.

However, speaking after Chelsea's 7-0 crushing of Port Vale in the FA Cup, Rosenior insisted that he and Fernandez still possess an excellent relationship and suggested that Pastore may have jumped to conclusions without knowing the full truth.

Enzo Fernandez and Liam Rosenior in "very good place" amid Chelsea ban

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/SPI

"Me and Enzo are in a very good place," Sky Sports News quotes Rosenior as saying. "I saw him today [Saturday]. I had a really good conversation with him on a one-to-one. Things aren't what people maybe think they are."

Asked specifically about what he made of Pastore's comments, Rosenior had little interest in responding to them, adding: "That's his opinion. I don't have anything to say on someone else's opinion.

"Enzo knows what I think of him and it was brilliant to see him here to support the players today. We'll move forward and make sure we have a really good run-in to the season."

A Fernandez-less Chelsea equalled a 20-year-old Liverpool record on Saturday, as the Blues became the first since the 2005-06 Reds team to score seven goals in an FA Cup quarter-final match.

Jorrel Hato, Joao Pedro, Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian, Andrey Santos and Alejandro Garnacho got in on the act for Chelsea alongside a Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel own goal, and Rosenior's men will face either Manchester City, Southampton or West Ham United/Leeds United in the semi-finals.

What does the future hold for Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea?

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News/ActionPlus

No matter whether Rosenior and Fernandez's relationship is cordial or strained, Chelsea are protected by the midfielder's mammoth contract, which does not expire for another six years.

The Blues were even discussing extending Fernandez's deal beyond the summer of 2032 - as confirmed by Pastore - but no agreement could be found during negotiations over the winter.

Now, if there is still no common ground between the two parties this summer, the Fernandez camp have confirmed that they will explore alternative options after the World Cup, potentially opening the door to Real Madrid.

However, Chelsea are under no pressure to offload their £107m asset thanks to his long-running contract, so there is a risk of the situation becoming very messy very quickly if the player and club are at odds.