Chelsea transfer news: Blues in 'very favourable' position for Borussia Dortmund target

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 09:21

Chelsea are allegedly in a 'very favourable' position to beat Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira.

The Blues enjoyed a rare positive weekend in recent times as they cruised to a 7-0 win over Port Vale to set up an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United later this month.

However, it has become clear that work is already underway behind the scenes with regards to more additions during the summer transfer window.

A recent report indicated that Valentin Barco could leave fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg and make the switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

According to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenburg, Chelsea may consider adding another Strasbourg to their ranks.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Chelsea to push for Moreira reunion?

The report claims that Borussia Dortmund are one of the frontrunners for the 21-year-old, who has flourished in France since leaving Chelsea for approximately £1.7m in 2024.

Nevertheless, the Premier League club are said to possess a buy-back clause for the two-cap Belgium international.

Despite being used across a range of wide positions, Moreira has contributed six goals and 14 assists from 67 appearances in all competitions.

Strasbourg will seemingly look to recoup a fee of somewhere between €30m (£26.17m) and €40m (£34.9m) if the expected interest in his signature persists.

At that point, it is unclear what size of buy-back clause has been inserted in Chelsea's agreement with Strasbourg, or whether Moreira would want to return to West London.

© Imago / APL

Would BlueCo risk further tension with Strasbourg fans?

As well as an alleged agreement for Barco to move to Chelsea in the future, forward Emanuel Emegha has already been confirmed as a Blues player for 2026-27.

The Strasbourg fanbase will becoming increasingly furious with their position with BlueCo if Moreira signs for Chelsea.

That is despite their being an argument that they benefitted from signing Moreira for a cut-price fee and stand to generate a massive profit.

Although tensions would be raised, few people would be surprised if BlueCo ignored it, instead focused on their well-documented business model.