Chelsea transfer news: Rosenior wastes no time in making 'shock Emegha call'

By Axel Clody | 08 Jan 2026 08:07

Appointed as Chelsea's new manager in place of Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior is already working on the composition of his squad for the 2026-27 season. The English coach appears to have already made a surprising decision regarding Emanuel Emegha's future.

Liam Rosenior will not even finish this season on the Strasbourg bench. The English manager has just been unveiled as Chelsea's new boss in place of Italian Enzo Maresca. And while RCSA have quickly found a successor in Gary O'Neil, the former Hull City manager is already working on the composition of his future squad.

It is only natural that Liam Rosenior is looking at... Strasbourg. The new Blues boss would like to bring Valentin Barco with him. The very strong relationship between the two men means a departure for the Argentine midfielder would be another blow for the Alsatian club after that of Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha, which is already sealed.

Will Rosenior push Emegha towards the exit?

Under contract until June 2028 with Strasbourg, the Den Haag native will arrive at Stamford Bridge at the end of this 2025-26 season, with the future deal between the two clubs having been announced in September, just days after the summer window closed.

With seven goals in 11 matches across all competitions this season, Emanuel Emegha will therefore be reunited with Liam Rosenior at Chelsea in the coming months... unless the latter opposes it

According to information revealed by Sky Sports, Liam Rosenior reportedly does not wish to work with the former Sturm Graz striker across the Channel. This is the consequence of a relationship that has deteriorated over time between the two men at Strasbourg.

Last December, Emanuel Emegha was frozen out of the first team for the Ligue 1 matchday 15 clash against Toulouse FC (0-1).

Seven-year deal hanging in the balance?

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

At the time, the Dutchman was paying the price for several media outbursts, including a high-profile interview with a media outlet in his home country in which he explained he thought he was joining Germany and not France, admitting he was unable to properly locate Strasbourg on a map.

Hampered by two hamstring and thigh injuries, Emanuel Emegha is experiencing a mixed season, with an impressive games played to goals ratio but repeated fitness setbacks and competition from Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli.

Set to sign a seven-year contract with Chelsea, will Emanuel Emegha be pushed towards the exit in summer 2026? The news would be very surprising, but the recent twists and turns surrounding the multi-ownership of both clubs have already provided plenty of drama.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.