Chelsea have made the shock announcement that they have agreed to sign Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha in 2026.

With the summer transfer window shut and Chelsea facing 74 Football Association charges, there was no expectation of the Blues doing any business over the coming months.

However, on Friday afternoon, Chelsea revealed that an official agreement is in place to sign Emegha next summer.

The 22-year-old currently represents fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg and there was always the likelihood of the Dutchman eventually moving to Stamford Bridge.

That said, the timing of the transfer being confirmed has taken everyone by surprise.



Chelsea announce Emegha transfer

While no transfer fee or contract length has officially been revealed, BBC Sport claims that Emegha will be penning a seven-year contract.

Although yet to be capped by the Netherlands senior team, his progression into that squad is likely should he continue his current trajectory.

A total of 26 goals and five assists have come from 64 appearances in all competitions, and he will remain focused on trying to help Strasbourg finish higher than last season's seventh place in Ligue 1 and win the Conference League.

What does this mean for Chelsea's other strikers?

Although Liam Delap will be sidelined until December with a hamstring injury, Enzo Maresca still has Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu at his disposal.

As a result, there was a perception that Chelsea did not require another striker at this point in time, but the club's ownership have seemingly moved to protect themselves ahead of a potential transfer embargo in the future.

If Guiu impresses during 2025-26, Maresca may be left with a decision to make over how to use Emegha, it seemingly not beyond the realms of possibility that he could remain at Strasbourg on loan next season.

Chelsea have taken that approach with defender Mamadou Sarr, who finalised a transfer to Stamford Bridge in June before being loaned back to the French club.