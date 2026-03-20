Preview: Feyenoord vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Mar 2026 23:44

De Klassieker, a fixture that has produced over 500 goals throughout its rich history, is set to light up the Eredivisie this weekend as Feyenoord Rotterdam welcome record champions Ajax to De Kuip in a crucial battle for European places.

Robin van Persie’s side ended a two-game winless run with a victory over SBV Excelsior last weekend, while Ajax also returned to winning ways under new head coach Oscar Garcia.

Match preview

Feyenoord head into Sunday’s De Klassieker knowing that victory could significantly strengthen their grip on second place in the Eredivisie table, with the Rotterdam side currently on 52 points after 27 matches.

Their consistency throughout the campaign has kept them firmly in contention behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, and a win here would not only boost their push for a second-place finish but also create further distance from Sunday’s opponent.

The home side have been particularly impressive at De Kuip, turning their stadium into a fortress with four wins from their last six league matches, a run that has been central to their push near the summit and provides a significant psychological edge heading into one of Dutch football’s fiercest fixtures.

Feyenoord’s attacking output has also played a key role, with 60 goals scored so far this season, the third-best tally in the division behind PSV and NEC Nijmegen, while they also boast the second-best home record with 10 wins, one draw and three defeats.

Van Persie’s side ended a two-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Excelsior last weekend, taking their tally to 52 points, which puts them three clear of NEC in third and five ahead of Ajax in fourth.

However, despite their current strength, history urges caution, as Feyenoord have lost the last three meetings against Ajax, although they still enter this clash as slight favourites due to their superior league position, home advantage and more consistent form, while remaining aware that any lapse in concentration could be punished in a fixture that rarely follows the script.

© Iconsport / ProShots © Iconsport / ProShots

A day after their 3-1 defeat at FC Groningen earlier this month, Ajax reshuffled their coaching setup by promoting Oscar Garcia from the reserves to become their third head coach of the season, with Fred Grim returning to the academy.

The Spaniard began his tenure with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam and will look to build on that strong start in Sunday’s second Klassieker of the season against Feyenoord.

De Godenzonen travel to Rotterdam sitting fourth in the Eredivisie standings with 47 points, remaining within touching distance of the top three and knowing that a victory could significantly reshape the race for a Champions League place next season.

While last weekend’s win improved morale, it only partly eased the pressure following a poor run of one victory in their previous seven matches, and Ajax will aim to close the gap to just two points with a win in Rotterdam.

Their away form remains a major concern, as they are winless in their last four league matches on the road and have managed just three wins from 13 away fixtures this season, alongside eight draws and two defeats.

Historically, Ajax have dominated this fixture, winning the last three encounters and recording 82 victories in 165 meetings with Feyenoord, compared to 42 defeats and 41 draws.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

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Ajax Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Feyenoord continue to deal with a growing injury list, with Bart Nieuwkoop ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury during last weekend’s win over Excelsior.

South Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom is also set for a month on the sidelines after sustaining ankle ligament damage in the same match, having been forced off in the 44th minute, with manager Van Persie initially describing the issue as “worrisome.”

The Pride of the South are also without Jeremiah St. Juste, while Shaqueel van Persie, Givairo Read, Malcolm Jeng, Gernot Trauner, Thomas Beelen, Shiloh ’t Zand, Sem Steijn, Leo Sauer and Gijs Smal remain unavailable due to various injuries.

For Ajax, Wout Weghorst returns after serving a suspension during the win over Sparta, while former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu made his first start for the club in that match following his mid-season arrival.

However, Vitezslav Jaros and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined with knee injuries, and Ko Itakura is also unavailable due to a back problem, while Youri Regeer was substituted off after 25 minutes against Sparta with a suspected injury.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Deijl, Moder, Kraaijeveld, Bos; Valente, Targhalline, Lotomba; Moussa, Sterling, Ueda

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Tomiyasu; Klaassen, Mokio, Steur; Berghuis, Godts, Konadu

We say: Feyenoord 2-2 Ajax

Feyenoord come into this fixture in strong form, having lost just once in their last six matches, and will be eager to end a three-game winless run against Ajax.

Although the visitors appear revitalised under Garcia and gained confidence from last weekend’s victory, both sides are expected to approach the game aggressively, which could result in an entertaining contest where the points are ultimately shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.