Preview: Feyenoord vs SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 13 Mar 2026 23:22

Feyenoord return to Eredivisie action on Sunday when they host city rivals SBV Excelsior at De Kuip in the latest Rotterdam derby.

The match comes at an important stage of the season for the hosts, who are aiming to consolidate second place in the table and maintain pressure on the teams around them as the campaign enters its final weeks, while the visitors are staring down the threat of relegation after suffering a four-match losing streak.

Match preview

Two away matches have yielded just one point for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, though the Rotterdam club still hold second place ahead of NEC Nijmegen, a position that currently guarantees automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Under the guidance of head coach Robin van Persie, Feyenoord have already been eliminated from both the KNVB Cup and the UEFA Europa League, leaving them to focus entirely on the league as they appear destined to finish behind leaders PSV Eindhoven in the title race.

However, the pressure remains on Van Persie’s side as losing second place would be a significant setback, meaning improvements in results particularly away from home are urgently required to maintain their advantage over the chasing pack.

Currently winless in their last two matches, Feyenoord suffered a 2–0 defeat earlier this month to fellow top-two rivals FC Twente which ended a three-game winning streak, although they recovered slightly with a point last weekend after drawing 3–3 away to NAC Breda.

Despite their inconsistent away form, De Stadionclub have been extremely strong at home this season, recording nine wins, one draw and three defeats, while they are currently enjoying a 13-game home winning streak with their last loss at De Kuip coming on November 23 in a 4–2 defeat to NEC.

Feyenoord also boast an impressive record in this fixture, winning their last five matches against Excelsior and suffering only three defeats in the previous 20 meetings between the two clubs, with the most recent loss dating back to February 2019.

Across 57 total encounters between the sides, Feyenoord have dominated the rivalry with 47 victories compared to just eight defeats and two draws.

© Imago

Four consecutive defeats have dragged Excelsior into a tense relegation battle as they sit just two points above Telstar in the relegation playoff spot, meaning another loss could push them dangerously closer to the bottom three.

The Kralingers were only three points away from the top half of the table at the turn of the year, but a difficult start to 2026 has gradually pulled them into a fierce survival fight in the Eredivisie.

A heavy 5–1 defeat to PSV began a five-game winless run for the team managed by Ruben den Uil, although they briefly halted that slide with a 2–0 victory over NAC Breda on February 6 before slipping back into poor form with four consecutive defeats that have left them 15th in the standings.

Excelsior’s away record this season includes three wins, three draws and six defeats for a respectable total of 12 points on the road, with their most recent away victory coming in February when they defeated NAC Breda 2–0.

When the sides met earlier in the campaign in August, Excelsior made a bright start by taking the lead through a ninth-minute goal from Derensili Sanches Fernandes, but Feyenoord responded before halftime with strikes from Ayase Ueda and Sem Steijn to complete a comeback victory.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

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SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Van Persie continues to deal with a growing injury list at Feyenoord, with Jeremiah St. Juste and Luciano Valente the latest players to join those currently sidelined.

St. Juste was forced to leave training early last weekend after less than half an hour and subsequently missed the draw against NAC Breda, while Valente was substituted at the start of the second half of that match due to a suspected injury, although the issue is not believed to be particularly serious.

There was at least some positive news for the hosts as Moroccan midfielder Oussama Targhalline returned from a leg injury during the match against NAC Breda, coming on as a replacement for Valente.

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic will miss Sunday’s fixture through suspension after receiving a yellow card against NAC Breda.

Feyenoord’s injury list also includes Shaqueel van Persie, Givairo Read, Malcolm Jeng, Gernot Trauner, Thomas Beelen, Shiloh 't Zand, Sem Steijn, Leo Sauer and Gijs Smal, all of whom remain unavailable due to various injuries.

For Excelsior, Arthur Zagre will return to the squad after serving a one-match suspension following the accumulation of yellow cards against SC Heerenveen.

Meanwhile, Miliano Jonathans came on as a second-half substitute in the last match but had to be replaced after just nine minutes due to a suspected injury.

Emil Hansson and Calvin Raatsie remain unavailable with thigh and shoulder injuries respectively, while Chris-Kévin Nadje has been absent from the matchday squad in Excelsior’s last two games and is also expected to miss this weekend’s fixture.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Kraaijeveld, Bos; Hwang, Targhalline, Moder; Moussa, Sterling, Ueda

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Bronkhorst, Widell, Meissen, Zagre; Yegoian, Schouten, Hartjes; Fernandes, De Regt, Naujoks

We say: Feyenoord 4-1 SBV Excelsior

On paper this contest appears likely to favour Feyenoord heavily, but their recent inconsistency combined with Excelsior’s urgent need to end their losing streak could result in an open match with chances at both ends.

However, Feyenoord’s superior quality and formidable home record at De Kuip should ultimately prove decisive, and they are expected to continue their dominance in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.