Preview: NAC Breda vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Feyenoord make the trip to play NAC Breda on Sunday looking to strengthen their hold of second place in the Eredivise table.

Meanwhile, the home team head into this contest sitting just one point above the bottom two in the Dutch top flight.

Although Feyenoord were once viewed as title challengers to PSV Eindhoven, the 17-point gap to the leaders has left Robin van Persie to focus on trying to achieve the runners-up spot.

Despite goals drying up for Feyenoord, a recent three-game winning streak against FC Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles and Telstar gave the club the lift that they needed.

However, last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Twente - still regarded as rivals for second position - has left Van Persie with much to ponder.

Feyenoord have scored just five goals in six matches since their 4-2 win over bottom-placed Heracles on January 25.

They also have just one away win in the Eredivisie in their last five such outings. Nevertheless, a 20-point return from 12 fixtures is still the second-best in the division.

There is also still four points separating Feyenoord to Ajax, who are in third but winless in two matches.

Meanwhile, NAC Breda's fate is back in their own hands after accumulating six points from their last four games.

Losing 3-0 at 17th-placed Telstar last time out represents a major blow to their efforts to avoid a prolonged relegation scrap.

Nevertheless, the 1-0 wins over Heracles and FC Volendam, teams in bottom spot and 14th position respectively, have kept NAC Breda in the relegation playoff spot.

For a team that finished 15th last year, positives can also be taken from a home record that has seen them collect 15 points from 13 games, conceding just 18 goals in the process.

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

D D L W W L

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

W L W W W L

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

L L W W W L

Team News

Despite failing to score in eight appearances for NAC Breda, Andre Ayew will hope to keep his place in attack.

Rio Hillen is in contention to return to the backline, with Clint Leemans most likely to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

However, Hillen is also one yellow card away from serving his third ban of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Gijs Smal and Bart Nieuwkoop could both miss out for Feyenoord after their first-half withdrawals against Twente.

Nieuwkoop was only on the pitch for seven minutes before being replaced by Jordan Lotomba, who appears in line to start at full-back.

Having failed to impress on his first two substitute appearances, Raheem Sterling is expected to remain among the replacements.

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Balard, Mahmutovic, Hillen; Brym, Nassoh, Holtby, Sowah, Kemper; Salama, Ayew

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Lotomba; Kraaijeveld, Valente; Moussa, Moder, Bos; Ueda

We say: NAC Breda 1-2 Feyenoord

Having recently put successive wins together, NAC Breda will fancy their chances of causing a major upset in the Eredivisie. However, despite defeat last time out, we are backing Feyenoord's superior quality to shine through during the closing stages of this fixture.

