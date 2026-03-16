Transfer news: The two new Ajax prospects ready to shake the summer window

By Alexis Pereira | 16 Mar 2026 10:05

The Dutch Eredivisie has long served as a breeding ground for major clubs and top European competitions. Ajax are the most celebrated example of that tradition, with two promising new talents currently in their shop window.

Following in the footsteps of Frenkie de Jong and Kenneth Taylor, Sean Steur is the latest player to step into the spotlight at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Ajax have unearthed another gem from their academy, one who will not take long to attract the interest of Europe's biggest clubs — and that comes as no surprise. Steur has established himself as an undisputed starter this season and shows every sign of remaining so, with his contract running until June 2028.

At just 18 years old, the midfielder has already made 12 league appearances for the first team and registered his first assist on Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam. The Purmerend-born player has emerged as the ideal successor to Taylor, who now plays for Lazio. Two-footed, technically gifted, creative and blessed with a sharp footballing intelligence, he is a player of immense potential. He has only a matter of months in the Eredivisie to his name, yet Transfermarkt already values him at £5.1m.

In recent weeks, his name has been linked with a succession of prestigious clubs, from Barcelona and Liverpool to Arsenal and Manchester United. Eintracht Frankfurt, who have a well-established appetite for developing young talent, even attempted to move swiftly for him in January — without success. Should he continue to impress between now and the end of the season, it seems certain that further suitors will emerge.

Steur emerges, Godts finally delivers

His Amsterdam teammate Mika Godts (20) - dubbed the new Eden Hazard - is also turning heads this season. A worthy heir to Hakim Ziyech and Antony, the winger has been one of the standout revelations in the Netherlands. Even in 2024-25, he had shown statistical improvement with four goals and two assists, having been part of the first-team squad for more than three years. The 2025-26 campaign, however, marks a clear breakthrough for the young Belgian.

© Imago / Pro Shots

He has now registered 14 goals and nine assists in the league — figures that fully justify the faith Ajax have placed in him and which give the club every reason to be satisfied with a winger who combines outstanding productivity with enormous potential. It is difficult to find a more compelling player than the Belgian Under-19 international right now. Barcelona and Arsenal are said to have already identified him as a target. His numbers already surpass those Antony posted in his best Ajax season, before his staggering move to Manchester United in 2022.

To appreciate the pace of his development, his Transfermarkt valuation has risen from £8.5m at the start of the season to £21m in recent days. With prospects of this calibre on display, Ajax are likely to face significant interest from across Europe in the weeks ahead — particularly if they fail to secure Champions League qualification, which currently looks uncertain. They sit fifth, five points behind second-placed Feyenoord and a daunting 24 points adrift of leaders PSV.