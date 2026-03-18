Mika Godts to Man United: Why Red Devils have 'made contact' over summer deal for Belgian branded 'the next Eden Hazard'

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 09:10

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Ajax to discuss a potential deal for Mika Godts during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to bring in two central midfielders at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but the club also want to sign a left-sided attacker.

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is believed to be a leading target for the 20-time English champions in that area of the field, but it is being reported that Godts is also firmly on the club's radar, with contact said to have been made over a potential summer switch.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Godts is set to leave Ajax this summer, and Man United are 'exploring the conditions' of a potential deal.

"Manchester United officially made contact with Ajax Amsterdam to explore the potential terms of a deal for Mika Godts. Belgian talent will be one of the main attractions in the upcoming market and expected to leave the Dutch club next summer," Tavolieri posted on X.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United 'make contact' over summer deal for Godts

Godts has been in excellent form for Ajax during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has managed 14 goals and nine assists in 25 Eredivisie appearances, while he also played eight times in the league stage of the Champions League, contributing one assist.

Godts is very much a left-sided attacker, so it is not difficult to understand why Man United are keen, but the Red Devils will not have a clear run at him.

Indeed, Arsenal are believed to have made a late approach for Godts in January - Ajax turned down the move, but the Gunners could reignite their interest this summer.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Man United want to sign a new left-sided attacker this summer

Godts fits into Man United's new transfer policy under INEOS, with the club looking to bring in the best young players in world football and develop them into superstars.

Ajax do have the Belgian on a contract until June 2029, but it is incredibly difficult to imagine the Dutch outfit resisting interest from the likes of Man United this summer.

Godts played for Anderlecht and Genk during his youth career before making the move to Ajax in 2023, and he has represented his current side on 102 occasions, scoring 22 goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

The attacker's style of play has seen him compared to former Belgium international Eden Hazard, who was one of the best players in world football during his time at Chelsea.