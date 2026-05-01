Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 01 May 2026 19:56

Borussia Dortmund could secure second place in the Bundesliga on Sunday, but anything other than a win against hosts Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park would not be enough.

Second-placed Black and Yellow's tally of 67 points means they are five ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig with three games left to play, while 11th-placed Gladbach have 32 points and may be able to guarantee their safety this weekend.

Match preview

Gladbach are six points ahead of the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot, but two of their final three matches come against teams currently in the top five.

While Die Fohlen should still be confident of top-flight survival, failure to claim more than two points before the end of the campaign would leave the club with either their lowest or joint lowest points tally in 17 seasons.

The hosts were held to a goalless stalemate by Wolfsburg on April 25, extending their winless streak to five games, with the club losing once, conceding seven times and scoring just six goals in that period.

Boss Eugen Polanski does deserve some credit for overseeing an unbeaten streak of five matches at home heading into this weekend's contest, though they only won twice in that time and a draw on Sunday would be their third in a row at Borussia Park.

When Gladbach faced Dortmund in the reverse fixture in December 2025, they suffered a 2-0 loss, and that was their fifth defeat in six against their opponents.

© Imago / Chai v.d. Laage

BVB managed to comfortably see past Freiburg 4-0 on April 26, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 32 minutes of action, but that success did nothing to close the 15-point gap to champions Bayern Munich.

A second-placed finish would be the club's eighth in 14 seasons, although maximum points in their final three fixtures would result in their highest points tally in seven campaigns.

Head coach Niko Kovac should be praised for what he accomplished at Dortmund considering his team have earned the most clean sheets in the division this term (14).

It should be noted that they have conceded 11 goals over their last nine league outings, and they have also conceded six times in their past five clashes away from home.

Dortmund were beaten 2-1 by Hoffeneheim on April 18, but that was their first defeat on the road in the Bundesliga in 11 matches, and a win on the weekend would be their fifth in seven away league fixtures.

The visitors' overall form has been troubling lately given they have been defeated in two of their three most recent games, a stretch in which they conceded three times and scored on five occasions.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Gladbach's squad is almost fully available, though with wing-back Jens Castrop suspended, perhaps Lukas Ullrich will be chosen to play on the left side of the team's back three.

Rocco Reitz, Yannik Engelhardt and Kevin Stoger started as a trio in the middle of the pitch against Wolfsburg, and they may be positioned behind attackers Franck Honorat and Haris Tabakovic on Sunday.

Dortmund centre-backs Niklas Sule and Emre Can will play no part in proceedings this weekend, and though there is a small chance that the former could return before the end of the season, the club may not want to risk aggravating his knee injury.

Luca Reggiani could join Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck in a three-man defence, while Marcel Sabitzer and Jobe Bellingham are candidates to appear in midfield.

Centre-forward Serhou Guirassy is a likely inclusion, and he is set to lead an attacking unit also featuring Carney Chukwuemeka and Samuele Inacio.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Stoger, Ullrich; Honorat, Tabakovic

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Reggiani, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Beier; Chukwuemeka, Inacio; Guirassy

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Gladbach have found wins difficult to come by of late, and their record against Black and Yellow is alarmingly poor.

Borussia Dortmund may have suffered more defeats than usual recently, but they managed to get back on track last time out, and they should be confident of taking advantage of their struggling hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.