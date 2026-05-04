Liverpool transfer news: Newcastle 'join race' to sign 25-year-old Reds midfielder this summer

By Saikat Mandal | 04 May 2026 17:07

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Magpies sit 13th in the Premier League table and are planning a major rebuild in the summer, with midfield reinforcements viewed as a priority.

Jones is a product of Liverpool’s academy and has made over 220 appearances for the senior side, scoring 21 goals across all competitions.

The 25-year-old has started 15 Premier League matches this season, while also making 16 appearances from the bench, although he has received more minutes under Arne Slot than previously.

Jones has a contract at Anfield until 2027, but his future remains uncertain with no progress on a new deal in recent months.

Newcastle United join the race for Curtis Jones?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry/Sportimage/Alamy Live News

During the January transfer window, Jones was linked with a move to Inter Milan, but Liverpool were unwilling to sanction a departure mid-season.

While Inter retain strong interest, the midfielder is now attracting attention from Premier League clubs such as Aston Villaand Newcastle.

According to TeamTalk, the Magpies are closely monitoring Jones’s situation, with Sandro Tonali expected to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle are assessing midfield reinforcements and view Jones as a strong fit for their system and long-term plans.

Should Liverpool sell Curtis Jones?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Jones is a technically gifted midfielder who has arguably been underused by Slot, while some out-of-form players have been preferred ahead of him.

Alexis Mac Allister has not reached the same heights as last season, and Liverpool may consider reshaping their midfield options accordingly.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid are among the reported targets, but allowing Jones to leave would make little sense given his profile and potential.