Liverpool transfer news: Euro club make Reds star 'top priority' target this summer

By Saikat Mandal | 04 May 2026 16:14

Juventus have reportedly identified Alisson Becker as their top target ahead of the summer transfer window, as the Serie A giants look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 from AS Roma under Jurgen Klopp and has since been a cornerstone of the club’s modern success.

The 33-year-old remains under contract at Anfield until 2027, but speculation continues to grow that he could follow the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson in departing the club.

While securing a top-five finish remains a priority for Arne Slot, Liverpool’s recruitment team must also prepare for a possible transition if their long-serving goalkeeper moves on.

Slot has already indicated that the club would only sanction a sale if it aligns with their broader interests, leaving the door open for a potential exit.

Juventus eye move for Alisson Becker?

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

According to Sky Sports News, Juventus are prepared to invest significant effort into securing the Brazilian’s signature ahead of next season.

The Old Lady currently sit fourth in Serie A and are on course to qualify for the Champions League, which could prove a key factor in attracting a player of Alisson’s calibre.

There are also suggestions that Michele Di Gregorio could be included as part of a potential deal to tempt Liverpool into negotiations.

Should Liverpool sell Alisson Becker?

© Iconsport / SPI

Regardless of what happens this summer, Alisson will be remembered as one of the Premier League’s greatest goalkeepers. His dominance in one-on-one situations, combined with his exceptional distribution, has set him apart at the highest level.

It is difficult to overstate his importance, as Liverpool’s recent Premier League and Champions League triumphs have been built in no small part on his consistency and reliability.

However, at 33 and with a growing injury record, Liverpool must also consider the long-term picture, even though goalkeepers often enjoy extended careers.

Giorgi Mamardashvili could be a natural successor between the posts, while the Reds have also been linked with Diogo Costa as a potential addition should they decide to reshape their goalkeeping options.