Liverpool news: 'I don't know what Liverpool's identity is under Arne Slot' - Sturridge slams Reds

By Axel Clody | 04 May 2026 10:05

Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday was another major blow to Arne Slot's work this season. For the first time since 2015-16, the Reds have been beaten by their rivals in both Premier League encounters, in a year in which the Dutch boss is under pressure from supporters and is set to finish behind United in the table.

Reigning champions, Liverpool invested heavily in the transfer window to maintain their momentum, in Arne Slot's second year at Anfield. However, they have run into squad problems and injuries, in addition to a poor run of form on the pitch. Against United on Sunday, they were even dominated by their rivals in the first half and, despite getting back on level terms, could not avoid a 3-2 defeat.

Even with the lion's share of possession for most of the match, Liverpool failed to impose their rhythm on the game. When they did find the back of the net, they relied on individual errors from United in their own half, rather than having to create the chances themselves. They also exposed themselves to the counter-attacks set up by Michael Carrick for the clash.

Sturridge questions the identity of the Slot project

© Iconsport / PA Images

"It is worrying", said former Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge on Sky Sports, before pointing out that the most concerning aspect for him was the frequency with which the Reds conceded counter-attacks. He added that there was nobody in midfield or in attack capable of disrupting opposition moves further up the pitch.

Sturridge was one of the cornerstones of the Liverpool attack during the runners-up campaign in 2013-14, alongside Luis Suarez. Signed in 2013 after a spell at Chelsea, he was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2018-19 — his only major honour with the Reds. He worked alongside Jurgen Klopp, Slot's predecessor.

The former forward then explained that the identity was simply not there. He insisted that the club needed to build a team that reflected Slot's identity, but at this point in time, he was not sure what that meant. With Klopp, he said, everyone knew exactly what it was. With Slot, he had seen a side based on possession, a little more methodical. When the team's statistics were analysed this season, the figures had dropped drastically across all areas, the former player added.

Liverpool signings have failed to deliver this season

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After a positive first season, Slot was given the green light by the Anfield hierarchy to pursue high-profile signings to bolster the squad. Among the millions spent since June 2025 are Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak. The trio, however, have failed to live up to expectations so far.

This does not necessarily mean that they should be written off. Slot, with Champions League qualification, is expected to remain in his post next season, despite the conflicts he has accumulated with Mohamed Salah throughout the year, which have resulted in the Egyptian's exit at the end of the Premier League season.

Former Manchester United multi-title winner and right-back Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, said the recruitment had not worked out, while pointing out that there had obviously also been injuries. He added that the Reds had tried to replace players who they knew were getting on in years or needed to be moved on, but they had not yet managed to integrate the players they had signed. They needed to be patient and give them time, the former defender concluded.

Aside from Salah, who has been unable to repeat the form that secured the Premier League title last season, Liverpool will also be without Andy Robertson from next year onwards. The full-back, a regular starter, has not had his contract renewed for 2026-27. Alisson, the goalkeeper currently sidelined with injury, could leave the club, having received approaches from Juventus in recent weeks.

With 58 points, Liverpool are well placed to qualify for the Champions League, but sit six points behind United, who occupy third in the Premier League table. In the next round, they face Chelsea at Anfield. If they win, and Bournemouth slip up against Fulham, they will secure qualification for European competition.