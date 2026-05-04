Everton vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Rodri blow, Bernardo Silva milestone as David Moyes makes three Toffees changes for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 May 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 19:06

Manchester City will have to cope without key midfielder Rodri for tonight’s Premier League clash against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Rodri has missed the last two games with a groin injury, and although Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference that the Spaniard “is better”, he is not ready to return to the matchday squad this evening.

Nico Gonzalez will therefore retain his starting spot in midfield, just over a week after scoring a long-range winner for the Citizens in a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Gonzalez is one of just three players to retain their place in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup along with right-back Matheus Nunes and playmaker Rayan Cherki.

Guardiola has reverted to his strongest Premier League lineup, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to be protected by a back four of Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly.

Gonzalez will play alongside soon-to-be-departing captain Bernardo Silva, who will become just the second Man City player to make 300 Premier League appearances after fellow club legend David Silva (309).

Cherki is set to operate in between wingers Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku, while Erling Haaland - who has scored six goals in five appearances against Everton - will lead the line once again.

© Imago

Gueye absent, Beto, Rohl, Iroegbunam all return to Everton XI

As for Everton, manager David Moyes has made a total of three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to West Ham United last weekend.

Idrissa Gueye has been left out of the Toffees’ matchday squad, while Dwight McNeil and Thierno Barry have dropped down to the substitutes’ bench.

Striker Beto is fit to start up front after missing last weekend’s game due to concussion protocols, while midfield pair Tim Iroegbunam and Merlin Rohl have been brought in to link up with James Garner in the middle of the pitch.

This could result in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moving from a central position over to a wide role, with Iliman Ndiaye also expected to begin on either the left or right flank.

A four-man defence of Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko remains intact, protecting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden