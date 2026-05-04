Preview: Al-Ahli vs Al Fateh - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 04 May 2026 18:57

Al-Ahli will be looking to maintain their faint title challenge when they host Al Fateh at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday evening in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts arrive at the fixture in excellent spirits, having already secured the AFC Champions League title this season, while the visitors travel to Jeddah looking to put some distance between themselves and the relegation places with the campaign drawing to a close.

Match preview

It has been a remarkable season for Al-Ahli, who sit third in the Saudi Pro League table with 69 points from 21 wins, six draws and three defeats, and while the title race looks increasingly difficult to influence, the hosts remain mathematically in contention with a handful of fixtures remaining.

Their attacking output has been among the finest in the division, with 59 goals scored and only 22 conceded across the campaign.

That firepower was on full display in their most recent league outing - a 4-0 dismantling of Al Akhdoud in which Frank Jessie scored twice, with further goals from Valentin Atangana and Feras Albrikan.

That victory was a timely one, coming on the back of a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Al Nassr - the result that effectively dealt a serious blow to their title ambitions.

Matthias Jaissle’s side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions while scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets during that run.

The reverse fixture between these sides earlier in the season offers a note of caution for the hosts, with Al Fateh claiming a 2-1 victory on that occasion - and in the last five meetings, Al-Ahli have suffered three defeats, one draw and just a win.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al Fateh, meanwhile, arrive at King Abdullah Sports City in a contrasting position, sitting 12th in the table with 33 points from eight wins, nine draws and 13 defeats - 10 points above the relegation zone with three fixtures remaining after this one.

Jose Gomes’s side are not yet mathematically safe, and their recent form will do little to settle any nerves, with two defeats, two draws and one win from their last five league outings.

There were encouraging signs in their most recent fixture, however, as Al Fateh came from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw against Neom, with Mourad Batna and Sofiane Bendebka both finding the net to rescue a point that keeps their survival push on track.

With few games left to secure their top-flight status, the visitors will be determined to pick up points wherever possible - though a trip to face a title-chasing Al-Ahli side at King Abdullah Sports City represents one of the toughest assignments remaining on their schedule.

The head-to-head record strongly favours the visitor, but Al-Ahli’s superior quality, home advantage and motivation to keep the title race alive make them heavy favourites to claim all three points on Wednesday evening.

Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Ahli form (all competitions):

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Al Fateh Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney were both absent from the squad in the previous outing but are expected to push for starting berths on Wednesday, which would represent a significant boost to Al-Ahli’s attacking options.

Franck Kessie is set to anchor the midfield alongside Atangana and Enzo Millot, with the trio tasked with controlling proceedings in what could be an open contest.

Roger Ibanez was substituted at half time in the last match, and his availability remains to be seen.

Al Fateh come into the fixture without any significant injury or suspension concerns, giving Gomes a full complement of players to select from for the trip to Jeddah.

Saeed Baattiah, Ziyad Maher Aljari, Jorge Fernandes and Majed Qasheesh are all expected to form the defence.

Marwane Saadane, Zaydou Youssouf and Bendebka are set to operate in midfield, with the latter having scored in each of his last two appearances and looking to make it three in a row.

Matias Vargas, who came off the bench last time out, is pushing for a starting spot, with Batna and Fahad Aqeel Al-Zubaidi expected to complete the attacking unit.

Al-Ahli possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Majrashi, Ibanez, Hamed, Hawsawi; Kessie, Atangana, Millot; Mahrez, Toney, Saleh

Al Fateh possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Baattiah, Aljari, Fernandes, Qasheesh; Saadane, Bendebka, Youssouf; Batna, Vargas, Al-Zubaidi

We say: Al-Ahli 2-0 Al Fateh

Al-Ahli’s quality across the pitch, home advantage, and hunger to keep the title race alive should be more than enough to see off a visiting side still searching for the consistency needed to put their relegation fears firmly to bed.

With Mahrez and Toney potentially returning to the fold, the hosts have the firepower to make this a comfortable evening at King Abdullah Sports City.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.