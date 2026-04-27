Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 27 Apr 2026 22:18

League leaders Al Nassr will look to extend their remarkable winning run when they host third-placed Al Ahli at Al Awwal Park on Wednesday evening in what promises to be one of the most compelling Saudi Pro League fixtures of the season.

Jorge Jesus’s side have won 19 consecutive matches across all competitions and hold an eight-point lead at the summit, while the visitors arrive fresh from winning the AFC Champions League for a second successive time - setting the stage for a genuinely fascinating encounter.

Match preview

Al Nassr have been in breathtaking form this season, sitting top of the Saudi Pro League table with 76 points from 25 wins, one draw and three defeats - a record that has made them overwhelming favourites to claim the title they have been chasing all campaign.

Their attacking output has been the standout feature of their season, with 79 goals scored - the highest in the division and only 21 conceded, the lowest, highlighting a squad that has been dominant at both ends of the pitch throughout the campaign.

At Al Awwal Park, Al Nassr have been virtually untouchable, winning 13 of their 14 home fixtures with only one defeat, and Jesus’s side will be eager to maintain that record against one of the few sides capable of challenging them on their day.

Their current run of 19 consecutive victories across all competitions speaks to the relentless consistency they have shown in recent months, and the latest addition to that sequence came in the form of a 5-1 demolition of Al Ahli Doha in the AFC Cup.

With eight points separating Al Nassr from second-placed Al Hilal and only a handful of matchdays remaining, the title looks firmly within Jesus’s grasp, and a victory on Wednesday would take them a significant step closer to glory.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Al Ahli arrive at Al Awwal Park in equally impressive shape, sitting third in the Saudi Pro League table with 66 points from 20 wins, six draws and two defeats - a record that marks them out as one of the strongest sides in the division despite operating in the shadow of the top two.

Matthias Jaissle’s side claimed a memorable 3-2 victory over Al Nassr in the reverse fixture earlier this season, and they travel to Riyadh having also just lifted the AFC Champions League title for a second consecutive time - a triumph that will have the squad brimming with confidence ahead of this clash.

Their goalscoring record of 55 scored and only 20 conceded reflects a well-balanced squad capable of hurting opponents and absorbing pressure in equal measure, while an away record of nine wins, three draws and two defeats underlines their ability to perform on the road.

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, and Jaissle will be determined to ensure that momentum carries over into Wednesday’s fixture as his side look to complete a league double over the table toppers.

The head-to-head record between these sides is remarkably even, with Al Ahli winning twice, Al Nassr winning twice and one draw from the last five meetings.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Al Nassr will be without Mubarak Al Buainain, who remains sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury, while Reghed Najjar is also unavailable through injury.

Sami Al-Najei is a doubt for Wednesday’s fixture as he bids to make his comeback from an injury sustained in September 2025, with a late assessment likely to determine his involvement.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix are expected to continue as the attacking partnership, with Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Al-Khaibari set to operate in central midfield.

Al Ahli will be without Ali Majrashi, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Jaissle otherwise has a fully fit squad available for the trip to Riyadh.

Edouard Mendy is expected to continue in goal, with Merih Demiral and Roger Ibanez likely to form the central defensive partnership in front of him.

Frank Kessie and Valentin Atangana are set to anchor the midfield, with Riyad Mahrez expected to provide his creativity and experience from the right flank.

Ivan Toney leads the attack for the visitors, the striker having netted an extraordinary 27 league goals this season - a tally that makes him one of the most dangerous forwards in the Saudi Pro League and a constant threat for any defence.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Alamri, Martinez; Coman, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Al-Ahli possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Al Hawsawi, Ibanez, Demiral, Hamed; Kessie, Atangana; Galeno, Millot, Maharez; Toneye

We say: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Ahli

Al Nassr’s 19-match winning run, home advantage and title-winning hunger make them narrow favourites here, and Ronaldo and Felix should provide enough firepower to edge what promises to be a highly competitive contest.

Al Ahli’s confidence following their AFC Champions League triumph makes them dangerous opponents, but the relentless quality of Jesus’s side should ultimately prove the difference on the night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.