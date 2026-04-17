Preview: Al-Wasl vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 18:13 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 18:14

Al-Wasl and Al-Nassr square off in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League 2 on Sunday.

As a result of the Iran war, the game has become a one-leg tie to be held at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Match preview

Sitting eight points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with five matches remaining, Al-Nassr's priority is finally ending their wait for a top-flight crown.

Nevertheless, they also have ambitions to win this competition having never lifted the AFC Champions League Two trophy.

Jorge Jesus's side could not be in any better form ahead of their trip to Dubai, their current winning streak standing at 17 matches across all competitions.

That said, they were made to fight to reach this stage of the competition, only overcoming Arkadag of Turkmenistan by 1-0 scorelines in each of their two legs in the last 16.

Despite the recent return from injury of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr has only scored three goals in two league games, following a 2-0 triumph at Al Okhdood with a 1-0 win over Al Ettifaq.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

As far as Al Wasl are concerned, they are now a massive 20 points adrift of leaders Al Ain in the UAE Pro League standings.

Only accumulating six points and suffering three defeats have left Rui Vitoria's side in fourth position.

Most concerningly for Vitoria, his side have lost to teams sitting in eighth and seventh place respectively, conceding five goals in the process.

Al Wasl also shipped five goals across two legs in the last 16, albeit scoring six themselves and after extra time in the second fixture to overcome Al Zawraa.

Whoever prevails from this tie will play either Al Ahli or Al-Hussein in the semi-finals.

Al-Wasl AFC Champions League Two form:

W D D W L W

Al-Wasl form (all competitions):

D L L W L W

Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two form:

W W W W W W

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / Ali Issa

Malek Ganaer and Ali Saleh are both injury doubts for Al Wasl after coming off injured during the 3-1 win at Ajman Club.

Joao Alves and Serginho could be drafted into the starting lineups as their replacements.

Khalid Al-Sannani and Sofiane Bouftini are both currently suspended by the club due to alleged altercations with supporters after a recent game.

Although Ronaldo vomited after the recent win over Al Ettifaq, the Portuguese superstar is likely to be available for this contest.

Angelo Gabriel is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury, but the likes of Joao Felix and Sadio Mane should take their place in the final third.

Al-Wasl possible starting lineup:

Abdulla; Rodrigo, Vareta, Hausawi, Hugo; Alves, Sidibe; Palacios, Gimenez, Serginho; Borja

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al-Amri, Martinez; Coman, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane; Felix; Ronaldo

We say: Al-Wasl 1-3 Al-Nassr

Although Al-Nassr would have remained favourites even without Ronaldo in their starting lineup, his presence is a major boost for this contest. With that in mind, and Al Wasl struggling for clean sheets, we are backing the Saudi Arabian giants to come through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.