Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al Ettifaq - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 13 Apr 2026 23:53

Al-Nassr will welcome Al-Ettifaq to Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday as they continue their push to win their first Saudi Pro League title in years following previous disappointments.

Currently top of the table with a five-point lead over defending champions Al-Hilal, the Global One head into the fixture in strong form and will be confident of extending their advantage against visitors who are enduring a difficult run of results.

Match preview

Al-Nassr lead the Roshen Professional League with 73 points following a crucial 2-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud on Saturday in Matchday 28, a result that moved them five points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, who sit on 68 points, while also highlighting the league leaders’ attacking strength and defensive solidity, having scored 78 goals and conceded just 21, the second-best defensive record in the division.

Jorge Jesus’s side are chasing their first Saudi Pro League title in many years but must first navigate a demanding six-match run-in, beginning next Wednesday with Matchday 29 against Al-Ittifaq, followed by a home clash against Al-Ahli on 28 April in Matchday 30.

The challenge continues in Matchday 31 when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Qadisiyah on 2 May, before hosting city rivals Al-Hilal in a potentially decisive Riyadh derby the following week.

Al-Alami will then conclude their campaign with a fixture against Al-Shabab on 13 May in Matchday 33 before rounding off the season against Damac in the final round on 21 May.

The Riyadh-based club have scored 76 goals this season and boast an outstanding home record, collecting 36 points from 13 matches, while also maintaining an impressive +28 goal difference.

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With just one win in their last six matches, Al-Ettifaq are enduring a poor run of form that has seen them slip to seventh place in the league standings.

Their struggles continued last week with a 3-2 home defeat to relegation-threatened Al-Riyadh, a particularly damaging loss after surrendering a two-goal lead in the first half.

The defeat ended a run of seven consecutive unbeaten home games and also marked Al-Ettifaq’s third home loss at the EGO Stadium in Dammam.

Away from home, Faris Ad-Dahna have lost their last five matches, taking their season tally to seven defeats on the road after suffering only one away loss to Al-Fateh in October 2025, with the remaining six defeats coming since the turn of the year.

However, their last visit to Al-Nassr produced a dramatic 3-2 victory, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring a second-half hat-trick to secure a memorable win for Saad Al-Shehri’s side.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

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Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

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Spanish defender Inigo Martinez is fit to feature against Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday after taking part in training, while Angelo Gabriel is also available for selection.

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi underwent a thorough medical evaluation after sustaining a muscle injury that required intervention from the club’s medical staff and caused him to miss their most recent league victory.

Al-Nassr also face the risk of losing several key players ahead of next week’s anticipated clash against Al-Ahli, with five players one booking away from suspension after accumulating three yellow cards, meaning another caution on Wednesday would rule them out of the upcoming encounter.

The players at risk of suspension include Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Nawaf Boushal, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan and Marcelo Brozovic.

For the visitors, Al-Ettifaq will welcome back defender Abdullah Al-Khatib after recovering from a hamstring injury and returning to full training ahead of the trip.

Midfield duo Mokhtar Ali and Jack Hendry are also back in contention after serving suspensions that ruled them out of the previous match.

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota, who was omitted from the squad in the defeat to Al-Riyadh, could return to the side for the clash against the league leaders.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al Amri, Yahya; Coman, Brozovic, Gabriel, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Al Ettifaq possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Al Olayan, Hindi, Calvo, Al Otaibi; Duda, Medran; Costa, Wijnaldum, Al Ghannam; Dembele

We say: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Ettifaq

Jorge Jesus’s men have performed strongly in their last two outings at Al-Awwal Park and will be aiming to secure another three points, while Al-Ettifaq’s poor form and struggles away from home leave them facing a difficult task.

With the attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, Al-Nassr are expected to have enough firepower to secure victory against the Commandos on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.