2026 World Cup: Will the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo feature at this summer's tournament?

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 11:08 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 11:09

The Last Dance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance of ending what has been a glorious career with a World Cup success to his name will come at the 2026 competition, which is taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Ronaldo confirmed towards the end of last year that the 2026 World Cup would be his last.

"Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition," he said in an interview at the Tourise Summit in Riyadh.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading men's international goalscorer, having found the back of the net on 143 occasions for Portugal in 226 appearances, in addition to registering 46 assists.

At the finals of a World Cup, the 41-year-old has eight goals and two assists in 22 appearances, and he helped his side reach the semi-finals of the 2006 competition.

© Imago

The 2026 World Cup will be Ronaldo's last chance to win the famous tournament

Since then, Portugal have fell at the round of 16 twice, in addition to a shock group-stage exit in 2014, while they made it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 tournament, losing to Morocco.

Ronaldo has unfinished business at the World Cup, and he will be named in the Portugal squad for the competition, barring any late fitness problems.

The forward has scored 26 goals and registered four assists in 30 appearances for Al-Nassr this season.

There were recently concerns over a hamstring injury which sidelined him in March, but the attacker has now played in Al-Nassr's last three league fixtures, scoring three times.

Ronaldo's ongoing importance for Portugal is demonstrated by the fact that he scored five times during their qualification campaign for the competition.

© Imago

Ronaldo is available for Portugal's first two matches of 2026 World Cup despite recent red card

Portugal will take on Chile and Nigeria in two pre-World Cup friendlies in early June before beginning their tournament against DR Congo on June 17; Roberto Martinez's side will then face Uzbekistan and Colombia and June 23 and June 28 respectively.

Ronaldo was sent off in Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland last November and faced being banned for his country's opening two group matches this summer.

However, FIFA decided to suspend for one year the final two games of his ban, with the disciplinary committee taking into account that it was Ronaldo's first red card for his country.

As a result, Ronaldo will be available for his country's 2026 World Cup opener against DR Congo, and it will be fascinating to see what the tournament holds for the greatest goalscorer of all time.