Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland wrap up phase one

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 closes out the first round with a showdown dripping in star power, swagger and chaos, after Cristiano Ronaldo's Final Bosses defeated Balkan Ballers on the penultimate matchday. Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament has delivered eight matchdays of fan-decided drama - and the final opening-round battle might be the biggest yet.

Now, Rosario Rumble and Viking Voltage collide in a clash between artistry, power and pure attacking destruction.

Introducing the teams

It's @TeamMessi time in The Cage! ?



The final first round battle:



?? Rosario Rumble: Messi, Simons, Osimhen

⚓️Viking Voltage: Haaland, Raphinha, Koulibaly



Messi magic or Haaland heroics? Vote for your winner below! ?⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c8EBdUJvFn — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) June 3, 2026

Rosario Rumble arrive with a trio capable of turning the cage into theatre. Xavi Simons brings flair and quick-fire creativity, Victor Osimhen attacks every opening with explosive aggression and relentless movement, while Lionel Messi remains the master of impossible moments - gliding through defenders and controlling the rhythm with genius-level precision. Their football is unpredictable, fast and built for spectacle.

Viking Voltage answer with power and intensity. Kalidou Koulibaly brings leadership and physical dominance, Raphinha attacks with nonstop energy and technical quality, while Erling Haaland transforms every loose ball into danger with brute force and ruthless finishing. They are aggressive, direct and terrifying in transition.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The fans remain the final judges.

Supporters can vote through Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every dribble, finish and moment of brilliance fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will decide who advances.

Who survives the final first-round showdown?