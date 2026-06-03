Man United news: "Obviously, I wanted to have won more titles", Bruno Fernandes admits frustration but backs Carrick to lead revival

By Axel Clody | 03 Jun 2026 08:40

Bruno Fernandes's legacy at Manchester United is already defined by the numbers the midfielder has managed to produce. Since arriving in January 2020, the Portuguese has established himself as one of the club's most important players, serving under multiple managers, navigating changes of direction and enduring turbulent campaigns.

Even so, the number eight believes his time at Old Trafford could have yielded more silverware. In an interview with ESPN, Fernandes offered an honest reflection on his years at the club.

Fernandes frustrated by lack of titles

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Despite highlighting important moments and significant achievements, the Portuguese admitted he had expected to reach a higher level collectively.

"Obviously, I wanted to have won more titles — it has not really been what I expected for myself and for the club, but I have had some very good moments. We managed to reach some finals, we won some, others we did not. But my goal has always been to win the biggest competitions, and the Premier League is part of that. I still have that dream inside me and I hope to fulfil it."

The admission helps to explain the relationship between Fernandes and Manchester United. While he became a technical reference point and one of the squad's leaders, the Portuguese lived through a period in which the club was far removed from consistently challenging for the biggest prizes in England and Europe.

His time at Old Trafford has not been without reward, however. The midfielder has won an FA Cup and a League Cup, while also playing a central role in campaigns that took the Red Devils to major finals. The feeling, though, is that individual prominence was not matched by a larger collection of trophies.

Champions League return fuels renewed optimism

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The closing stages of the season brought reasons for optimism at Old Trafford. Following an impressive second-half recovery, Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and secured a return to the Champions League.

For Fernandes, the qualification represents more than a sporting achievement. It is an opportunity to restore the club to the stage where he believes it belongs.

"Of course, being in the Champions League... it is the most important competition, let us say, the competition where you can play against the most important teams in the world, in Europe. It is something I want to do, and I want to be at that level to play against the best and show that I can compete with them."

The remarks reinforce a characteristic that has accompanied the Portuguese since his arrival: the ambition to compete among football's elite. Across several seasons, Fernandes was one of the few members of the squad to maintain a high level of performance even during periods of crisis, becoming a symbol of the club's attempts to rebuild.

Carrick earns praise for Red Devils transformation

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Much of Manchester United's resurgence has been attributed to the work of Michael Carrick. A club legend as a player, the former midfielder took charge in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim and quickly succeeded in reorganising the environment.

The results helped to underpin the change. Carrick won 12 of the 16 matches he oversaw before being given the job on a permanent basis in May, convincing the board that he was the right man to lead the new sporting project.

Fernandes was keen to highlight the manager's influence on the team's recent growth.

"I think he brought a very positive energy to the team. He tried to be very positive, because obviously we were in a period of transition with a new manager, which is always a difficult time for the squad."

According to the Portuguese, Carrick introduced fresh ideas and a different way of playing, which was also important in helping certain players find an outlet to become protagonists once more. "And it has been good, obviously, because the results show that as well. We hope to continue in this way," he added.

The captain's words reflect the mood of renewal at Old Trafford. After years marked by instability, Manchester United are back in the Champions League and attempting to rebuild their competitive identity.