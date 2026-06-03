Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'consider' £35m bid for Borussia Dortmund centre-back

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jun 2026 07:56 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 07:56

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton ahead of the summer window.

After finishing third in the Premier League table, the Red Devils have qualified for next edition's Champions League, and Michael Carrick is keen to bolster several areas of his squad.

Along with signing a new midfielder, Carrick reportedly wants to sign a new centre-back this summer, and Anton has emerged as a potential option.

According to a report from The Mirror, Man Utd have sent scouts to watch Anton in the summer, and they are preparing a £35m bid for the Dortmund defender.

Waldemar Anton: Man Utd ready to move for the defender?

© Imago

Anton joined Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in 2024 for a fee of around £18m and has quickly established himself as a key figure for the German giants.

Widely regarded as one of the Bundesliga's most reliable defenders, the 29-year-old has earned 12 caps for Germany and has been included in Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United reportedly believe that any move is unlikely to materialise until after the tournament, with a strong World Cup campaign potentially driving up the defender's valuation.

Anton remains under contract at Dortmund until 2028, but his long-standing ambition to test himself in the Premier League could work in United's favour should they formalise their interest.

Doubts continue to surround the futures of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, with both defenders struggling to stay consistently fit, and that uncertainty could force the Red Devils into the market for additional defensive cover.

Man Utd already active in the transfer market

© Imago

Man Utd have already begun laying the foundations for a busy summer, with widespread reports suggesting that a deal has been agreed with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson, who has agreed personal terms with the club already.

The Red Devils are believed to have settled on a package worth £38.8m for the Brazilian, who is expected to replace Casemiro, with medical checks and formalities set to follow.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson also remains on United's radar, although the England international is reportedly leaning towards a move to Manchester City despite interest from Old Trafford.