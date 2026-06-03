Barcelona transfer news: Starlet emerges as target for 'six' Premier League clubs

By Darren Plant | 03 Jun 2026 15:51 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 15:57

Barcelona starlet Roony Bardghji has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for six Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old has been regarded as one of European football's top talents since breaking into the first team at Copenhagen.

Such was his impact in Denmark that Barcelona pushed to secure his signature, and a total of 10 starts and 18 substitute outings came during his debut campaign with the Catalan giants.

However, the La Liga champions appear intent on significantly strengthening their attacking ranks, with Anthony Gordon having already moved to Camp Nou and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez being heavily linked with a transfer.

According to TEAMtalk, those developments have led to Barcelona making the Sweden international available for transfer.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Which Premier League clubs want Bardghji?

The report alleges that Barcelona would be prepared to cash in on a player who they signed for a fee in the region of £2m.

From Bardghji's perspective, he would prefer a loan move in order to try to prove that he can be an asset to Barcelona in the future.

Of the six Premier League clubs mentioned, Aston Villa are the most notable, with future European participants Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion also believed to be monitoring the situation.

Brentford, Everton and Leeds United are a further three clubs who would be interested in holding formal discussions.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

A business decision from Barcelona?

Given that Bardghji has successfully returned from a serious knee injury suffered in 2023, he deserves huge credit for earning a transfer to Barcelona.

Barcelona's investment in him appeared to be a major coup, both in terms of finances and the player's potential.

Nevertheless, Barcelona's thinking will be that they can generate a fee of at least five times more than they paid for the prospect, and that could be needed to comply with La Liga's financial regulations.

That all said, it does feel particularly harsh on Bardghji, who should be happy with two goals and four assists during 2025-26 when he only featured for 872 minutes across all competitions and never played 90 minutes in a single of his 28 outings.

If a Premier League club are able to win the race for his signature, it should be viewed as some shrewd business.