Preview: Paraguay vs Nicaragua - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 03 Jun 2026 15:14

Paraguay will be looking to pick up an important win when they face Nicaragua on Friday in their only friendly match before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Before jetting off to North America for their group games against the United States, Australia and Turkey, Paraguay will host Nicaragua at Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Match preview

Paraguay are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals and were knocked out by eventual winners Spain.

16 years later, Paraguay will be hoping to produce a similar performance, having largely impressed under head coach Gustavo Alfaro who took charge in August 2024 after a poor Copa America.

Alfaro has picked up eight wins, six draws and four losses from his 18 games in charge so far, including a notable 2-1 victory over World Champions Argentina in qualifying.

However, they were also beaten 2-1 in a friendly match last year by the United States, who they are set to face in their opening group game on June 12.

In their most recent games, a pair of friendlies in March, Paraguay beat Greece 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Morocco and they will be keen to build some momentum heading into the World Cup.

Paraguay have only faced Nicaragua once before, beating them 2-0 in 2023 thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron and Fabian Balbuena.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nicaragua are yet to make an appearance at a World Cup, although they did come close for this year's edition by reaching the third round of CONCACAF qualification.

Having finished second in their second round group behind Panama, Nicaragua ultimately finished bottom of their third round group as winners Haiti qualified alongside Panama and Curacao.

Nicaragua head into the friendly against Paraguay off the back of a 0-0 draw with South Africa last Friday where they had just 14.5% possession, faced a total of 22 shots and saw a penalty missed by Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster.

It was Juan Cruz Real's first game as head coach after he replaced Marco Antonio Figueroa, who departed following Nicaragua's unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Cruz Real felt the draw was a "great result" for Nicaragua, but South Africa boss Hugo Broos was critical of their tactics as he branded them a "negative team" and suggested they were not "interested in playing football".

Paraguay International Friendlies form:

D L L W W L

Nicaragua International Friendlies form:

L L D D L D

Nicaragua form (all competitions):

L L W L L D

Team News

© Imago

Paraguay have a very talented squad at their disposal, with Strasbourg forward Julio Enciso perhaps their most important player.

Enciso is fast and direct and should be the lynchpin of Paraguay's attack, along with ex-Newcastle winger Almiron, Brighton star Diego Gomez and striker Antonio Sanabria.

Sunderland centre-back Omar Alderete is also likely to be joined at the back by Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso.

Nicaragua are unlikely to make many changes after their draw against South Africa, with Joab Gutierrez, Justing Cano, Evert Martinez and Leyner Moses set to continue in defence.

Oliver Bello could come into the side for Oliver Orozco, while Jorge Garcia may continue up front.

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; D. Gomez, Cubas, Enciso, Bobadilla, Almiron; Sanabria

Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Pineda; Gutierrez, Martinez, Cano, Moses; Moncada, Coronel; Cole, Montes, Bello; Garcia

We say: Paraguay 2-0 Nicaragua

Nicaragua will prove tough to break down, as evidenced by their defensive display against South Africa last week, but Paraguay should have enough quality to pick up a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.