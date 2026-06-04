Friday's World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including Mexico vs. Serbia

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 18:00

Today's 2026 World Cup warm-up predictions include a clash between co-hosts Mexico and Serbia, as well as games involving Paraguay and Czech Republic.

© Iconsport / CTK, CTK / Alamy

In the early hours of Friday, Czech Republic will play their final friendly against Guatemala at Sports Illustrated Stadium before the beginning of the World Cup.

The match will give the nominal hosts the chance to finalise their tactical plans following their successful playoff campaign to qualify for this summer's tournament, whereas Guatemala will be hoping to bounce back from successive friendly defeats.

We say: Czech Republic 3-0 Guatemala

The two nations' form could hardly be more contrasting, and the poor showings of Guatemala will make Czech Republic favourites.

Czech Republic will also be keen to head into the World Cup on the back of a confidence-boosting win, and it would not be surprising if they defeated their opponents.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. Guatemala, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Mexico welcome Serbia to Estadio Nemesio Diez on Friday for their final preparation match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts were victorious against Australia last Sunday, while the visitors suffered a disappointing defeat to Cape Verde in their last friendly fixture.

We say: Mexico 3-1 Serbia

Mexico will have the full support of the home crowd, are in superior form and will be eager to maintain their current run ahead of the World Cup getting underway, leading us to expect a win for the hosts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs. Serbia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Paraguay will be looking to pick up an important win when they face Nicaragua on Friday in their only friendly match before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Before jetting off to North America for their group games against the United States, Australia and Turkey, the South American side will host their opponents at Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

We say: Paraguay 2-0 Nicaragua

Nicaragua will prove tough to break down, as evidenced by their defensive display against South Africa last week, but Paraguay should have enough quality to pick up a comfortable victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paraguay vs. Nicaragua, including team news and predicted lineups