Chelsea transfer news: Bayern Munich-linked defender on 'three-man' shortlist of Marc Cucurella replacements

By Darren Plant | 04 Jun 2026 17:55

Chelsea have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo as a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Although the Blues are allegedly not pushing to cash in on the Spain international, it has been widely claimed that he wishes to return to his homeland.

If one of La Liga's big three meet Chelsea's demands, a transfer is perceived to be more likely to happen than not.

Chelsea already have Jorrel Hato as a potential straight replacement for Cucurella, but the possibility of new head coach Xabi Alonso deploying a back three means that a traditional wing-back could be sought.

According to TEAMtalk, Grimaldo may be targeted for a transfer to Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Why may Alonso want to sign Grimaldo?

Grimaldo was signed by Alonso for his first season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, one which resulted in an historic unbeaten Bundesliga title triumph.

On an individual note, Grimaldo contributed an incredible 10 goals and 15 assists, while he has now reached 30 goals and 45 assists from 145 appearances across all competitions.

The 12-cap Spain international is capable of playing all down the left flank, while he also has the ability to be deployed as one of two number 10s.

With one year left on Grimaldo's Bayer Leverkusen contract, he will inevitably have interest from elsewhere, and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have expressed an interest.

The report adds that Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso - as reported elsewhere - and Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown are also on Chelsea's shortlist.

© Imago / Sportimage

Grimaldo the Cucurella upgrade that Chelsea need

Owners BlueCo will be in two minds over whether to move for a player who turns the age of 31 in September.

However, there is a clear opportunity to sign a player who is better going forward than Cucurella and make a profit in the process.

Despite a potential transfer fee for Grimaldo not being mentioned, Leverkusen chiefs are not in a position to play hardball if the player expresses a desire to leave.

If Alonso intends to play with a back three, using Hato as a left-sided centre-back and having Grimaldo and Valentin Barco - who is expected to sign from Strasbourg - as his two left wing-back options would tick a lot of boxes with Chelsea's fanbase.